When it was announced at CinemaCon that all four films in Sam Mendes' multi-part Beatles biopic would be released in April 2028, the director called the project the "first binge-able theatrical experience." Each film in the series will be dedicated to one member of the band, with Paul Mescal playing Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson playing John Lennon, Joseph Quinn playing George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan playing Ringo Starr. Given Mendes' comment, splitting the project into four parts and releasing them separately seems to be a way to recreate the binge-watching experience in the cinematic form. While it's an ambitious idea, it seems like it's doomed to fail.

In the age of streaming, binge-watching has become the preferred mode of consumption for many entertainment viewers. It's extremely common for people to devour the entirety of a new season of their favorite show the day it hits Netflix. Though some prefer the old week-to-week release strategy that is still utilized by a handful of services, the binge model has proven to be a system that works for TV. When it comes to film, however, the idea of replicating that formula is extremely misguided and wrongheaded — especially for theatrical releases. And, unfortunately, it's the latest example in a long history of Hollywood learning the wrong lesson from a success.

Why the Binge-Watching Concept Doesn't Work for Theatrical Releases

Image via AMC Theatres

The main problem with trying to apply the binge model to theatrically released films lies with the fact that binge-watching initially became a phenomenon because it was an activity one could partake in from the comfort of their own couch. Obviously, going to the cinema to watch a movie and booting up a streaming service to watch a show in your living room are wildly different experiences. For starters, viewing a complete series on a streaming service is ostensibly something people can do "for free." While we all know there is a monthly fee attached, the actual act of binge-watching something in an afternoon isn’t looked at as a costly pastime in the same way that going to the movie theater is.

With The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, Mendes and Sony are asking people to venture to the theater four separate times, something that will potentially cost viewers without a subscription to a premier ticket service like AMC A-List or Regal Unlimited upwards of $100. Comparing that to the binge-watching experience people have at home is simply absurd. Just because people like to sit in their pajamas and watch 10 episodes of a TV show in a single day doesn't mean they are going to pounce at the opportunity to trek to the cinema on four different occasions and pay triple figures for tickets and concessions over the course of a week or a month to see the completed version of a story.

Moreover, despite the massive popularity of The Beatles and the exciting young stars portraying the "fab four," it's no guarantee that this particular story is one that's going to encourage return viewings. After all, it belongs to a genre that is widely considered to be one of the most formulaic and conventional that Hollywood has to offer: music biopics. Though these types of films have proven to be financially viable in the past, it's fair to wonder if people are going to feel burnt out by the time Mendes' fourth Beatles film rolls around, considering entries in this genre traditionally tend to follow the same beats that audiences are overwhelmingly familiar with at this point.

The entire experiment Mendes was describing on the CinemaCon stage feels like a serious miscalculation of what film fans and entertainment consumers actually want. It's certainly commendable that they seemingly tried to come up with a new strategy to entice people to show up to the theater, but this whole idea has the appearance of a well-intentioned misfire. The message of "We know how much you like binge-ing things at home, so now we’re giving you a chance to do that in the theater!" is an extremely reductive understanding of the way audiences behave, almost to an insulting degree. It's not all that surprising coming from Hollywood, though.

Hollywood Has a Tendency To Derive the Wrong Lesson From a Success