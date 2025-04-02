Sony Pictures dropped a major announcement at CinemaCon about Sam Mendes' biopic plans for each member of The Beatles. Not only have the "internet boyfriends" been officially cast — Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison — but the studio revealed that all four films will come out in April 2028. This unexpected release strategy has got film buffs and Beatlemanics stunned, given that this could potentially become the first cinematic binge experience. Although it hasn't been confirmed if all the biopics will come out on the same day, the mere thought of Sony dominating the box office with not one, but four films about the British band is both insane and thrilling.

Many might be quick to judge this ambitious approach because it introduces a form of cinematic consumption that has been somewhat restricted to streaming. Binge-watching 40-minute episodes has been quite common ever since Netflix came around, and before that, it wasn't unheard of for people to spend an entire day going through DVDs of franchises like Twilight and Harry Potter. So why are people still so reluctant to spend more than a few hours in theaters if they are already doing this at home?

The Four Biopics Will Come Out in the Same Month, and That Is a Good Thing