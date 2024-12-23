While his filmography might not be as large as some other big-name directors, the body of work Sam Mendes has built up over the years is impressive for the quality of the titles within. American Beauty (1999) was pretty phenomenal, as far as feature debuts go, with subsequent movies like Road to Perdition (2002), Jarhead (2005), Skyfall (2012), and 1917 (2019) all worthy of being considered among the best releases of their respective years.

He's staying busy into the 2020s, too, given his planned ambitious four-part biopic on The Beatles, with one movie being dedicated to each of the four band members. Mendes also seems to find the time to watch plenty of great movies, with the following – in alphabetical order – being his favorites, which he gave when asked to provide his top 10 for the Sight & Sound film poll in 2012.

1 'Blue Velvet' (1986)

Directed by David Lynch

Close

Blue Velvet is unusual for David Lynch, because it’s rather straightforward on a narrative front, but proves hard to recommend based on how emotionally intense and confronting it can be. Other Lynch films might exist outside the realm of mainstream appeal for their bizarreness, with Blue Velvet actually being quite tame/grounded, as far as that stuff goes. The terror and nightmarish stuff comes from the story, and especially the character played by Dennis Hopper.

It's an undoubtedly unique neo-noir sort of film, following a young man whose curiosity gets the better of him after he discovers a severed ear, and wants to get to the bottom of why it was cut off and who it belonged to. Words can only go so far in expressing how good most David Lynch movies are, and that can be said for Blue Velvet, which should be watched by anyone who’s sufficiently prepared for some confronting and uncomfortable stuff.