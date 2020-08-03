Sam Neill Teases Return to ‘Jurassic Park’ as ‘Dominion’ Filming Looms; Calls It the “Best Yet”

Just when you thought it might be safe to think “velociraptors don’t look very scary”, Sam Neill‘s Alan Grant is back to absolutely wreck your entire day at the dig site. The actor—who is confirmed to return to the franchise alongside Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum in Jurassic World: Dominion—is apparently gearing up to film this week. “Hold onto your hats- gettin’ my old one back on this week, and facing off dinosaurs once again,” Neill wrote, adding that Dominion is the “best yet.”

That’s a bold claim, but director Colin Trevorrow has at least promised more animatronic dinos than we’ve ever seen before. Here’s what the filmmaker told us during our panel at Comic-Con@Home:

“We’ve actually gone more practical with every Jurassic movie we’ve made since the first one, and we’ve made more animatronics in this one than we have in the previous two,” he said. “And the thing that I’ve found, especially in working in the past couple months, is that we finally reached a point where it’s possible to… digital extensions on animatronics will be able to match the texture and the level of fidelity that, on film, an animatronic is going to be able to bring. And you didn’t use to be able to really mix them. You could really see the seams. And so that part of it is very exciting for me.”

Jurassic World: Dominion will end the trilogy started by 2015’s Jurassic World and continued with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, this new story picks up 22 years after Jurassic Park. Last we left off, a clone child had freed all dinosaurs from an underground weapons auction and into mainland America, and yet some people still call this franchise silly.

Check out Neill's tweet below. Jurassic World: Dominion is set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021.