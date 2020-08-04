Sam Neill Shares ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Set Photo Featuring a Nostalgic Prop

Just two days after teasing his official return to the Jurassic Park world, Sam Neill has posted a Jurassic World: Dominion set photo featuring a bit of Dr. Grant iconography. It’s been nearly 20 years since Neill has played Grant in a Jurassic Park franchise sequel. The last time we saw him in a lush jungle climate running for his life from a velociraptor, it was 2001’s Jurassic Park III.

On Tuesday, Neill commemorated his official return to the set of a Jurassic Park movie with a nostalgic set photo. The actor took to Twitter, posting a photo of Grant’s weatherbeaten hat with a short, sweet “Hello, old friend.” The hat appears to be the same one Neill wore in Jurassic Park III, which saw the paleontologist trade his straw hat from Jurassic Park for something sturdier. Neill also made a point to tag his Jurassic World: Dominion co-stars — fellow Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, plus Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard — in his set photo. Unfortunately for us, none of the other Dominion cast has shared similar photos as filming fires up. (Come on, guys!)

Even though we are still being deprived of plot specifics about the third Jurassic World movie (come on, guys!), fans can expect to see the story likely dealing with the dinosaurs of Isla Nublar escaping their island confines and making their way to the mainland. This was teased in the 2019 short film Battle at Big Rock, directed by returning Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow. During Collider’s “Director’s on Directing” Comic-Con@Home panel, Trevorrow teased Dominion would have the most animatronic dinosaurs of any movie in the franchise — a fact he had tease months before with a photo of an animatronic baby triceratops.

The dinos, plus the return of franchise alums Neill, Goldblum, and Dern, are just some of the reasons fans are no doubt excited for the next big Jurassic Park adventure. Luckily, with filming set to resume soon and a June 2021 release date on the books, the wait will soon be over.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled for release on June 11, 2021. For more, check out our 2021 upcoming movie release calendar.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.