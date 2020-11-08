Sam Neill Marks ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Filming Wrap with a Goodbye Note

Jurassic Park alum Sam Neill has officially bid farewell to Jurassic World: Dominion after a rollercoaster of a shoot. Neill’s return was among the biggest highlights of Dominion‘s nine-month shoot, with the return of fellow Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum counting as two more. Neill stayed active on social media while on set for Dominion, frequently teaming up with Dern and Goldblum to post nostalgic content for fans to enjoy without spoiling the forthcoming Jurassic World threequel. In between scenes, Neill made time to announce to do things like post a Dominion set photo with a nostalgic prop, pay tribute to Jurassic Park alum Richard Attenborough, and even recreate a memorable scene from the 1993 movie with Goldblum.

On Sunday, Neill ended his Dominion social media hot streak by retweeting director Colin Trevorrow‘s filming wrap photo and adding his own farewell message to it. Neill shared that “there were days we thought we might not make it. But we have…we pulled off what seemed well nigh impossible. Great crew. Lovely cast. Top director. Phew- and CELEBRATIONS.”

Neill’s words serve as a reminder that the Dominion shoot was anything but easy. The production faced a few filming breaks as it grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a brief hiatus earlier in 2020, with production resuming in July 2020 with numerous health precautions in place to ensure all cast and crew could work on Dominion safely. Trevorrow later announced in early October production had to pause once more after a few more positive COVID-19 tests emerged. These production breaks come on top of what was surely an intense, epic shoot to bring to life yet another dino-venture, the fruits of which we’ll finally see teased in the form of a trailer that will hopefully drop soon now that some footage is in the can.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 10, 2022. See Sam Neill’s goodbye tweet below. For more, read our in-depth interview with Jurassic World: Dominion star Mamoudou Athie.

There were days we thought we might not make it. But we have…we pulled off what seemed well nigh impossible . Great crew. Lovely cast . Top director. Phew- and CELEBRATIONS. #JurassicWorldDominion #JurassicPark https://t.co/MCzIo3efxF — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) November 8, 2020

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.