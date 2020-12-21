Do you follow Sam Neill on Twitter? If not, you simply must. Beyond such surprises as a Jurassic Park reunion, Neill's Twitter is full of wholesome vignettes from life on his New Zealand farm home, with special visits to his special pigs, lambs, and other adorable animals. In some ways, watching the trailer for his upcoming film Rams feels like stepping into a movie version of his Twitter account. Which is to say: It's adorable, simple, and lovely in all the right ways — and makes me want more.

Based on an Icelandic 2015 Grímur Hákonarson-helmed film of the same name, Rams stars Neill and Michael Caton (The Animal) as estranged brothers, both excellent farmers of sheep, but also eternally locked in battle, trying to best each other with their flock. But when Caton's best ram is diagnosed with a terminal illness that threatens every sheep in the Australian valley, the two misanthropic brothers must put aside their differences for the good of their herds — and maybe do some reuniting in the process. Rams is directed by Jeremy Sims (Last Cab to Darwin), adapted from the original screenplay by Jules Duncan, and produced by Janelle Landers and Aidan O'Bryan (Son of a Gun).

2020 has been a right tough year. And if you're looking for a gentle, soft, wool-covered transition into the new year, Rams just might be the lovely Australian import you need. Rams comes to theaters and digital VOD February 5, 2021. Check out the official trailer and synopsis below — and follow Neill on Twitter immediately afterward!

In remote Western Australia, two estranged brothers, Colin (Sam Neill) and Les (Michael Caton), are at war. Raising separate flocks of sheep descended from their family’s prized bloodline, the two men work side by side yet are worlds apart. When Les’s prize ram is diagnosed with a rare and lethal illness, authorities order a purge of every sheep in the valley. While Colin attempts to stealthily outwit the powers that be, Les opts for angry defiance. But can the warring brothers set aside their differences and have a chance to reunite their family, save their herd, and bring their community back together?

