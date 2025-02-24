Sam Nivola spills that he channeled a Bravolebrity while playing his character Lochlan Ratliff on The White Lotus Season 3! The Perfect Couple actor revealed that the Ratliff family was modeled on the Southern Charm cast, and they were all advised to watch the popular Bravo show — save for one family member.

In an exclusive interview with People on February 23, 2025, Sam shared that the creator of The White Lotus, Mike White, asked him and other actors portraying the Ratliff family to watch episodes of Southern Charm to embody their characters. The Ratliff family comprises three siblings, played by Sam, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, and their rich Southern parents, played by Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey. Considering the fact that Southern Charm follows cast members like Craig Conover and Shep Rose, who live in South Carolina, the popular Bravo show served as the perfect muse. Sam shared the extent to which the Bravo show influenced his fellow cast member’s characters as follows:

“In fact, Jason Isaacs, who played our dad, kind of modeled his whole accent and character off of [that cast].”

While all actors portraying the members of the Ratliff family were asked to watch Southern Charm, Sarah, who plays Sam’s onscreen sister, was kept out of the loop. Since the actress is from Alabama, she didn’t require the pre-production homework to portray a southern belle. Sam also revealed that he developed a close bond with his onscreen siblings during the several months they spent shooting in Thailand.

Southern Charm Continues To Grab The Headlines