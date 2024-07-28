The Big Picture The Western genre's revisionist period around the 1960s blurred lines between hero and villain.

Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid offers a somber reflection on the Old West's senseless violence and tragic nature.

The film was edited multiple times, with the latest 50th-anniversary cut capturing Peckinpah's original vision.

The Western genre saw a full tilt into a revisionist period around the 1960s. These films took a more thematically rich, modern approach to a classical form of storytelling. One of the key differences was a more honest engagement with the Old West as a land of contradictory morals. Early Western fiction often drew hard lines between good and evil, while the revisionist era blurred the lines between the two, often painting traditional heroes as less than heroic, and villains as figures worth rooting for.

This is no better exemplified than in Sam Peckinpah's final Western, a movie that aims to set the record straight on the senseless violence, hollow virtue, and tragic nature of the Old West. The film is Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid, which was originally released in 1973, led by James Coburn and Kris Kristofferson as the two real-life Western gunslingers. Peckinpah's film follows Pat Garrett, aging and working as a lawman, hired to hunt down and kill his old friend Billy the Kid, who makes his living as an outlaw.

The somber, reflective tone of Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid makes it feel like a eulogy for the traditional archetypes of the Western genre. While this film is counted among the greatest Westerns of the revisionist era now, it was a long road to achieve that legacy. Nevertheless, Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid is a Western that wisely focuses far more on character dynamics than on action, delivering quiet, compelling moments that hit even harder thanks to the soundtrack composed and performed by Bob Dylan. All these elements blend together perfectly to make Peckinpah's final Western one of the best.

'Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid' Follows Two Men Whose Fates Intertwine in the Old West

In real life, Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid did not have much of a friendship. The film frames them as old acquaintances, and two people who share a lot of qualities despite landing on opposite ends of the law. The walls they've built around themselves, in the violent lifestyles they've chosen, are closing in as it becomes clearer that they aren't going to make it out of this situation all right.

Like Elaine May's Mikey and Nicky or Michael Mann's Heat, Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid is ultimately a movie about two men whose fates are tied together by the lives they've chosen to lead. Pat Garrett is a lawman, but he's gruff and aggressive. He is not likable, compared to the outlaw Billy the Kid, who has seemingly settled down with a woman, and has no problem charming those around him. Pat Garrett is an abusive womanizer, and seems unfazed by the fear he strikes in those around him. This dynamic turns the Old West's conventions of good and evil on their heads, as the outlaw comes off as rather heroic compared to the brutish, heartless quality of the lawman.

Sam Peckinpah's Western Explores the Senseless Violence in the Old West

Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid has a few well crafted shootouts, but the movie never relishes its depiction of violence. The lives lost at the hands of these gunfights feel tragic, and the ultimate resolution of the film speaks to how hollow and senseless it is to come out on top in these conflicts. The film wastes no time making it explicitly clear how lawless this land is. We are introduced to Pat Garrett during his final moments, as his own crew turns their guns on him in a shocking opening sequence. This makes his journey to find and kill Billy the Kid feel all the more futile.

The sequence that includes one of Dylan's most popular songs, written specifically for the film, "Knockin' on Heaven's Door," was noted by Kristofferson to be "the strongest use of music that [he] had ever seen in a film." It's hard not to agree with him, when the rush of emotion brought on by Sheriff Baker's death is accompanied by Dylan's grave lyricism about a lawman accepting his own demise. Baker is comforted by a silent look from his wife. The moment builds to this beautiful crescendo as he sits as still as the river behind him, and the song breaks into its iconic chorus, making for one of the most compelling and emotionally resonant death scenes in any movie.

Sam Peckinpah's Western Got Edited to Death

The fifty-year legacy of Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid has seen the film critically reevaluated as one of the greatest American Westerns, despite initial reviews that were much more negative. Although critics did not love the film in its original version, many, including Roger Ebert, were sympathetic to Peckinpah, who infamously had the movie stolen from him and handed over to a team of studio-picked editors. This theatrical cut butchered Peckinpah's vision for the film, and it would be 15 years before a version closer to his concept would see the light of day. In 1988, a preview version with more directorial oversight was released, and went over better than the original. The same occurred in 2005, but now there is a new edit of the film that makes it better than ever before.

The Criterion Collection released Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid on 4K and Blu-ray in July 2024, and their new release includes three different cuts of the film. The first is the original theatrical cut, the second is the preview cut that first released in 1988, and the third is a never-before-seen 50th anniversary cut that combines elements of all the existing versions in the hopes of taking the best elements from each one, and fulfilling Peckinpah's vision as close as possible. The new cut is longer, the restoration looks incredible, and it is a great way to experience this storied movie that has continued to take on new life decades after its release.

Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid has grown into a legacy as one of the greatest Westerns of its time. The film thoughtfully reckons with the arbitrary nature of being on one side of the law or the other in a land where laws mean little to most. In addition to two great central performances, an iconic soundtrack from a legendary musician, and beautiful direction from Peckinpah, the film has truly never looked better, so there's never been a better time to watch it than now.

