The Deadly Companions is a 1961 American Western starring Maureen O'Hara, Brian Keith, Steve Cochran, and Chill Wills. The screenplay and the novel the film is based on were written by A. S. Fleischman. The Deadly Companions is legendary director Sam Peckinpah's first and least-known film. Rife with continuity errors, plot holes, visible crew and equipment, and numerous other errors, the movie was a trial by fire for the newly minted director. With a relatively small budget of $1.5 million and unable to rewrite the screenplay or edit the picture, Peckinpah cobbled together 93 minutes of one of the technically worst westerns ever made and a humble start for a legendary western director.

The Deadly Companions An ex-army officer accidentally kills a woman's son and tries to make up for it by escorting the funeral procession through dangerous Indian territory.

What Is 'The Deadly Companions' About?

The Deadly Companions has all the elements of a Sam Peckinpah film: dirty characters mired in sin and trying to survive in a cruel and violent world. Man is a noble savage, perhaps more savage than noble, as his films tend to suggest with their brutal violence and morally dubious characters. This is certainly true of his later movies and revisionist Westerns, which generally depict a less idealized version of the old West, far from the films of Tom Mix or Gary Cooper's portrayal of a noble cowboy. In a Peckinpah film, every character struggles with the darker aspects of their human nature, part hero and part Western villain, in varying degrees of measure. It seems only fitting that in this, his feature film directorial debut, a trio of cutthroat bank robbers, Yellowleg (Brian Keith), Billy the wisecracking rapist gunslinger (Steve Cochran), and the delusional ex-confederate and card cheat Turk (Chill Wills) escort the hard-nosed sex worker Kit Tilden (Maureen O'Hara) and the corpse of her dead son deep into Apache territory to bury the boy with his dead father.

Yellowleg is the more noble of these three savage men, imbued with some sense of right and wrong. During the somewhat botched bank robbery, Yellowleg accidentally kills Kit's son. Remorseful of his actions, he coerces his villainous partners to escort the embattled Kit. Billy tags along, smitten with the idea that he'll get to rape a "pretty girl," as he so often puts it, and bucking Yellowleg's attempts to reign in his wild behavior. He resents Yellowleg's nobility, seeing them as one and the same.

Billy is all smiles, slick and quick with a gun. He's a flashy dresser, markedly different from the stone-cold, always-serious Yellowleg. He continually tests Yellowleg's courage, pointing a gun at him and demanding that Yellowleg remove his hat; Yellowleg speaks out of the side of his mouth in his best John Wayne impression and tells him that if Billy tries, he will kill them. After Billy attacks Kit in the night, prompting Yellowleg to beat Billy fiercely, Turk and the gunslinger leave them, culminating in a no-holds-barred gunfight in the final moments of the film where the brutal nature of humanity is put on full display.

Filming ‘The Deadly Companions’ Was a Learning Process for Sam Peckinpah

In 1960, Brian Keith and Sam Peckinpah were out of work after the television series The Westerner was canceled. Brain Keith played Dave Blassingame and was the show's star. Peckinpah was on the other side of the camera and acted as the show's producer and director. Coincidentally, producer Charles B. Fitzsimons, Maureen O'Hara's younger brother, wanted Keith to lead in The Deadly Companions. According to O'Hara, in her autobiography 'Tis Herself: A Memoir, Keith suggested that Peckinpah should take on the role of the film's director, and so he did. Things did not go smoothly at all for the new director, however. He could not rewrite the script or edit the film, and this lack of control and ability to implement his vision was right up there on the screen for all to see.

The film is rife with continuity errors, lousy editing, and plot holes. For example, The Deadly Companions has a problem with clouds. Cloud formations jump around in the sky, especially early in the film where the trio of would-be robbers sit atop their horses discussing their plans about what to do about Kit and their trip through Apache territory. The rapid dancing of the clouds suggests an unearthly speed of movement or incredible winds, of which there are neither. In parts of the film, shadows from the camera equipment can be seen reflected against the setting with what seems to be amateurish shot framing. The film's edits are crude and seem off balance, often not cut on the action, making the actors' movements in space seem clunky and offbeat.

Various plot holes abound throughout the film, but perhaps they ring most loudly when Turk is taken prisoner at the end. He is bound onto a horse with his hands in front of him and a riffle within his grasp, a strange and dangerous way to transport a prisoner. While technically imperfect, the film still has a solid story and was a learning experience for the director. He would never again make a film where he did not have control over the editing and script. The maturation of his craft due to this experience is most evident in his cinematic masterpiece The Wild Bunch, a bloody and gritty Western known for its exceptional story and cinematography. Failure is the mother of all teachers.

Maureen O’Hara Didn’t Have the Highest Opinion of Sam Peckinpah

The production of the film was so chaotic that Maureen O'Hara complained of the director's set behavior in her autobiography, claiming that he had no idea how to direct a movie and that he would walk around the set scratching his crotch all day, calling Peckinpah "one of the strangest and most objectionable people [she] had ever worked with." The film passed by largely unnoticed by critics and was an abject failure. The on-set tension between the two isn't visible in the movie, though. O'Hara gives a fearless performance as a woman wrestling with the demons of her past and her wrecked self-disgust as her romance with Yellowleg grows out there in the filthy desert. Perhaps, though, the feeling was mutual, as O'Hara admits that the film's producer refused to let the director direct her, and she more or less determined the tone of each scene. She comes off as fearless in most scenes, but looks particularly badass pointing a shotgun at Billy and reminding that dirtbag that things aren't safe around there for him either.

Regarding Peckinpah's rise to fame as a director, Maureen O'Hara had this to say in an interview with Western Clippings: "I didn’t enjoy Sam at all. I have to be honest. I didn’t think he was a very good director. I think he was lucky that whatever happened in his career happened. I think it was luck, not talent. I’m sorry. You have to forgive me. He was not a good director and if his films turned out successful, that was luck...and people protecting him, like the cameramen and the producers. Different people protecting him made him look good." Despite whatever happened between them, the movie is worth watching if only to bear witness to the humble beginnings of a legendary director and the tough-as-nails performance by a woman who helped pioneer the western genre.

