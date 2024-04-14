The Big Picture Sam Raimi's loyalty extends to his trusty car, the Oldsmobile 88, which has appeared in many of his films.

The Delta 88 symbolizes innocence corrupted in both The Evil Dead Trilogy and the Spider-Man trilogy.

Raimi's unique style shines through even in big-budget superhero films, maintaining his personal touch.

Sam Raimi is a filmmaker who knows a thing or two about loyalty, and he's shown himself to be one of the most wholesome figures in the movie business. This is kind of ironic, considering his reputation for making splatter-tastic spook fests like The Evil Dead Trilogy and Drag Me To Hell, but Raimi has always had a soft side to him. Everybody who's worked with him loves him, and he's made many consistent collaborations with certain people, most notably Danny Elfman as his composer and Bruce Campbell as his good luck charm actor. But there's another collaborator that's key to his filmography, and it isn't even a human being. It's his trusty rusty car, the Oldsmobile 88.

Sam Raimi’s Car Has Appeared in a Lot of His Movies

Yes, you read that right, it's his car. His vehicle has featured in his filmography more than any single actor Sam has ever worked with. It's a 1973 Oldsmobile Delta 88 that was originally owned by his father, and he has used it in films ever since he made Super 8 short films as a teenager. It was a hunk of junk that barely ran and had to be continuously updated and given new parts to function, to the point that it actively made production harder because of the cost of transporting it to shooting locations. Raimi, however, insisted on using it despite this extra cost, believing that its involvement was just what he wanted. In Bruce Campbell's autobiography, If Chins Could Kill, he discusses Raimi's investment in the car by saying "This damn car has been in more movies than I have! For some reason, it became the all-purpose car that appeared in almost every Super-8 film we ever made...Sam dubbed it ‘The Classic.'"

Raimi himself is quite reticent about why he has such an attachment to using it outside of calling it a "sentimental old piece of junk." it's clearly something he's passionate enough about that he's happy to invest what must be a lot of money and time into making it run smoothly. Per Campbell's book, Raimi detailed all the ways in which he has fixed it, saying that the "basic body and frame is still original. Well, okay, the motor is not original. Most of the working engine parts are probably not original. Some of the upholstery is not original, but it’s got the original dash and steering wheel. The body has a lot of Bondo, I admit." So then why the fixation? Rarely does the car play a consistent "character," as it's usually more of a cameo presence, appearing in the background of such films as A Simple Plan and Darkman, functioning as a fun Easter egg for those who know Raimi's tendencies. It was even (allegedly) used as the chassis for a wagon in his underrated western The Quick and the Dead. But it did play a prominent role in two of the most important franchises of Raimi's career, and we can glean some things from how he uses it in those instances.

Sam Raimi's Delta 88 Is Ash's Car in The Evil Dead Trilogy

The world was properly introduced to the Oldsmobile in The Evil Dead, where it played Ash's car as he first made his fateful trip to a cabin in the woods for a night of debauchery and fun. Little does he realize that he and his friends will find the Necronomicon, awaken the titular Evil Dead, and spend a night fighting off demons and trying not to kill each other or become possessed. From there, it doesn't have much involvement in either the first film or Evil Dead II, merely being a plot device that gets Ash to the cabin so the planned-for spooky stuff can happen.

It's in Army of Darkness that things get interesting, as Ash decks it out with armor and weaponry to make it a murder machine so he can fight against the Deadites and save the day once more. Across the span of this trilogy, the car started out as a symbol of the simpler times in Ash's life, when he was a happy-go-lucky "teenager" (wink wink) with partying and girls as his top priorities. But by the end of Army of Darkness, even though he's still the same Ash to his core, he's become so weathered by his experiences that he has to resort to completely changing his car for the sake of survival. The car winds up becoming a visualization of the traumatic life that Ash has had to endure, wizened up about the evils that flourish in the dark and ready to fight back in a way that he couldn't, his innocence forever stripped of him.

Sam Raimi's Delta 88 Appeared as Uncle Ben's Car in 'Spider-Man'

This theme of using the Delta 88 as a symbol of innocence corrupted became more overtly underlined with the Spider-Man trilogy. This time, the Delta 88 played the car of Uncle Ben (Cliff Robertson), the authority figure and role model of Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire), who tries to instill in Peter the essential lessons that will shape Peter's approach to Spider-Man. The moment that Ben first tries to lecture Peter about how "with great power comes great responsibility" takes place in the car, where Peter angrily rebukes his advice and proclaims he isn't his father. This comes back with delicious irony, as when Uncle Ben gets shot by a carjacker and eventually dies, he does so while lying next to the car, as Peter has to watch the closest thing he had to a present father die partly due to Peter's negligence.

The car went from being a place for familial bonding that recalls the wholesome Americana of Norman Rockwell to a metal coffin that mocks Peter for the naïveté of his youth, a cruel twist of fate that rips Peter away from the childhood that was blinding him from his sense of right and wrong. Once again, the Delta 88 becomes not just a transportation vessel, but a vessel for vital character growth that taps into the underlying desire the protagonists have to hold onto the idealism of their youth. Whether that speaks to an individual wish on behalf of Sam Raimi is up to interpretation, but that wouldn't be too surprising, as one of Raimi's hallmarks has always been his infectious sense of energy that inspires phrases like "feels like a comic book" or "cheesy," an energy that more movies nowadays could use, quite frankly.

Horror or Superheroes, Sam Raimi Will Always Make His Movies His Own

Thanks to his devotion to his personal history and his allegiance to his unique tastes, Sam Raimi has turned a broken-down jalopy that isn't exactly one of the most famous cars in history and turned it into a legit cinema icon. It became so well-known that when he was promoting his gonzo return to superhero cinema with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Raimi was directly asked if "the Classic" would make an appearance. He teasingly said yes, and he turned out to be right! It does indeed make an appearance, floating in the street in a fittingly spooky alternate universe in New York City. It's a testament to the cache that Sam Raimi had accrued that when he ventured into the Marvel machine, he still managed to make it feel like a proper Sam Raimi film. He got to make a film full of wicked camera moves, monstrosities with gooey innards, and a raucous tone that threads the needle between ridiculous and rhapsodic at a break-neck pace. But a true Sam Raimi film wouldn't have been complete without the presence of his holy trinity of old friends: Bruce Campbell in a hilarious cameo as the Pizza Poppa, Danny Elfman digging into his Jack Skellington bag to create a rambunctious score, and the good Oldsmobile floating in space, imperfectly preserved as if in amber.

