There have been many famous collaborations between directors over the years, but few are as interesting as the partnership of Sam Raimi and the Coen Brothers. Had you not known this and you looked at their more recent movies, you'd never suspect that they even had one! Raimi is a genre movie legend, directing some of the biggest blockbusters of the last 20 years. The Coen Brothers are riding another kind of wavelength in popularity, crafting highly acclaimed, instant classics one after another and occupying the shared status of some of our greatest living directors. Despite their highly different trajectories, these guys owe it to each other for the ways that they lent each other a hand and got their filmmaking careers off the ground.

What Movies Has Sam Raimi Made?

Sam Raimi might be best known for the Spider-Man trilogy that he directed in the early to mid-2000s, but he also is responsible for some of the coolest genre films of the last 40 years. This guy was the mind behind Darkman, a super 90s gothic superhero film, The Quick and the Dead, a killer western with a stacked cast, and the Evil Dead trilogy, one of the most important and consistently great franchises in horror. Raimi is known for his fun and stylish films, but he's also played his hand at reserved, dramatic projects as well. A Simple Plan, in particular, is one of his best movies, a film that borrows less from The Three Stooges and grindhouse cinema, and more from the shared filmography of his good friends, the Coen Brothers.

What Movies Have the Coen Brothers Made?

The Coen Brothers are a prolific, sibling-directing duo that is responsible for at least one of your favorite movies. These guys are somewhat known for their tense slow-burn thrillers, movies like No Country for Old Men, True Grit, and Fargo. These three films also boast the Coens' ability to blend genres seamlessly, with No Country and True Grit operating in the Western sphere, and Fargo being a pretty hilarious time. Throw in a few all-timers like The Big Lebowski, O Brother Where Art Thou, and one of the best movies of the 2010s, Inside Llewyn Davis, and you've got a pretty stacked filmography. All this to say, none of these movies would have come about if it weren't for the success of their debut, Blood Simple, a project to which they owe quite a bit to their buddy Sam Raimi.

How Did The Raimi/Coen Partnership Come to Be?

The road to Raimi and the Coen's paths crossing began all the way back at the dawn of the 1980s. Raimi had just left Tennessee after wrapping filming his debut, The Evil Dead, but he still had a massive way to go with editing the whole thing. He didn't have the proper means of editing the film by himself though, so the movie would be cut together back home in Detroit by a local editor named Edna Paul. Destiny would have it that Paul's assistant was none other than Joel Coen! Being that Joel wasn't the main editor of the film, he mostly just helped Edna Paul wherever it was needed at the time. This includes the film's woodshed scene, one that Coen cut together by himself. This particular point in the movie was edited to have a fast, tense pace, one that would be carried over into the rest of the film, as well as the series to come.

How Did Sam Raimi Influence 'Blood Simple'?

Joel Coen had been inspired by the way that Raimi and his crew made a short film, Within the Woods, to show investors and raise money for The Evil Dead. This short film bore all of what Evil Dead would be, just done on a lower budget and with a tighter narrative. Joel and his younger brother, Ethan, would then take this practice and put their own spin on it for their eventual debut, 1984's Blood Simple. The Brothers made a "dummy trailer" for the film, a trailer that is made before ever shooting any of the actual movie. The trailer perfectly delivers what the eventual film would be — an atmospheric, dark, moody neo-noir, taking place in bars, apartments, and down country roads. The fake trailer even starred frequent Raimi collaborator and Evil Dead lead, Bruce Campbell, in the role of Julian Marty (played in the actual film by Dan Hedaya). You can sort of see his profile from a few feet away as he falls out of the car and onto the street, so if you didn't know it was Campbell before, you'd be lucky to tell just by looking at him. That being said, once you know it's him, it's undeniable.

Raimi's influence would rub off on the Coen Brothers' debut in more ways than one. If you listen closely to both the trailer and the eventual movie, you can hear loads of sound effects and musical stingers that were originally made for The Evil Dead. Not all, but a lot of Blood Simple's jump scare noises, wind sounds, and deep and ominous piano clanging go back to Sam Raimi's film. The Coens even adopted Raimi's shaky cam technique for their first feature. This is when a camera is mounted on a 2x4 piece of wood, then carried by two people, one holding it up on each side of the mount. This makes for a cheap but very practical means of getting smooth shots while moving the camera. In The Evil Dead, this is used for the demonic POV shots that fly through the cabin and the woods. This technique is used a few times in Blood Simple, like a shot in which the camera glides over a sleeping drunk, then down and across a bar. The shaky cam would go on to be used even more frequently in their later comedy, Raising Arizona.

'Crimewave' - The First Raimi/Coen Screenplay Collaboration

Sam Raimi and the Coen Brothers would go on to collaborate many more times in the 80s and 90s. Together, they would write Raimi's sophomore feature, 1985's Crimewave, the slapstick comedy crime thriller that would flop harder than any other movie that any of the three would ever go on to be involved with. The movie is misunderstood as a total misfire and has been disowned by just about everybody involved, but Crimewave is way more fun than anyone gives it credit for. It's heavily flawed, there's no doubt about it, but few movies are as stylish or true to themselves as this. It's got the noir aesthetics of Blood Simple, mixed in with Raimi's affinity for physical and over-the-top comedy. It can be pretty overwhelming at times, but its reputation makes it sound like an unwatchable disaster. That's a bit harsh. If you enjoy the Three Stooges comedy of Army of Darkness and the visuals of Blood Simple, then you dial both of these elements up to a thousand, then Crimewave just might be your bag.

Sam Raimi and the Coen Brothers Have Cameod in Each Other's Works

After Crimewave, the Raimi/Coen partnership would slowly start to dissolve, but their influence on each other would still be felt for years to come. The guys would even cameo in each other's works quite a bit. The Coen Brothers can be seen driving Raimi's classic Oldsmobile at one point in Darkman, meanwhile, Raimi plays an unnamed cop who is shot down in Miller's Crossing. Raimi also co-wrote the Coens' screwball comedy, The Hudsucker Proxy, a film in which he also has a brief cameo. Bruce Campbell even plays a part in that film as the character Smitty! Campbell would go on to appear in the Coens' films Intolerable Cruelty and The Ladykillers. On top of all of this, these guys all lived together when they all first moved out to Los Angeles in the 80s, along with Frances McDormand, Kathy Bates, and Holly Hunter. Talk about a full house!

These days, Sam Raimi and the Coen Brothers couldn't be making more different movies. Raimi just spent the last few years in the Marvel machine with his latest film, 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In the same year, Joel Coen (in his first solo directing effort) was waxing Shakespeare with The Tragedy of Macbeth. The Coen Brothers have won Academy Awards, and Raimi still seems to want to make people barf. Is one greater than the other? No! In reality, these guys are two sides of the same coin. So next time you want to get pretentious on genre movie buffs or turn your back on "pretentious" (ugh) films that win Oscars, just remember the Raimi/Coen partnership. These guys can not only make all kinds of movies, but they can also appreciate the value in each other's works - a model all movie fans should follow.