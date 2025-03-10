Sam Raimi is a horror legend, when he’s not directing something that sends shivers down your spine, he’s producing it. From supernatural, zombies to creature features there is no sub-genre that Raimi hasn’t touched and given us a movie for ages. Among his filmography is 2019’s Crawl, a sequel to which was announced in 2024. The movie takes creature horror to the next level and makes you think twice before you go for a swim. It has found a new home on TUBI, where it’s streaming for free ahead of the arrival of its sequel.

Directed by French filmmaker Alexandre Aja, Crawl is set in the backdrop of hurricane-hit Florida. The movie follows Haley (Kaya Scodelario), a young swimmer who ignores the evacuation orders to search for her missing father, Dave (Barry Pepper). Upon finding him gravely injured in their family home with his dog, the father-daughter duo becomes trapped by the rapidly encroaching floodwaters. Things take a turn, with the storm strengthening, Haley and Dave discover an even greater threat than the rising water level –a relentless attack from a pack of gigantic alligators.

Upon its release, the movie was a sleeper hit, garnering $91 million at the box office against a $13.5–15 million production budget. The movie garnered favorable reviews from fans and critics alike for its action, direction, pacing, and visual effects. The movie has ample jump scares and some thrilling moments as Haley attempts to get around the alligators on several occasions. The feature is written by brothers Michael and Shawn Rasmussen and produced by Raimi along with Craig Flores and Aja. It has an 84 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and has a great rewatch value just for the thrills.

What Do We Know About ‘Crawl 2’?

Crawl 2 was announced in August 2024. Paramount is developing a sequel, with Raimi and Flores producing. Aja is returning to helm the film written by Andrew Deutschman and Jason Pagan (Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension and Project Almanac). While no cast members have been announced, the sequel will follow an entirely new group of characters and move the action to New York City as a family's survival skills are put to test as they navigate the urban wilderness.

No release date or window for the sequel has been announced. Crawl is streaming on Tubi. Check out the trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.