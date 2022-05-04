He may be directing the MCU's latest entry, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but Sam Raimi is primarily known for two big trilogies: Evil Dead and Spider-Man. The former is more of a cult phenomenon and the latter is one of the catalysts for the thriving current era of superhero films that Hollywood is still enjoying. The two franchises also seem to represent two sides of Raimi that are constantly at war with each other in his films. On one hand, there is the gonzo horror trailblazer with his signature blend of kinetic camerawork and absurd camp. On the other is his earnest brand of heroism full of affectingly broad emotions. The Evil Dead and Spider-Man movies appear at the opposite ends of the Raimi sensibility spectrum, but his first go at a superhero movie, Darkman, is an incredibly underrated flick, and a perfectly unstable brew of those opposing forces.

Despite the rest of Raimi’s filmmaking career being dwarfed by the sizes of his two biggest trilogies, he has enjoyed a versatile run. In the ‘90s, Raimi attempted to make his brand a little more sincere by directing a handful of adult-oriented films, but as for his early career, it sure did feature a lot more than Bruce Campbell running around with his chainsaw arm. In between The Evil Dead and Evil Dead II, Raimi directed Crimewave, a collaboration with Joel and Ethan Coen, and by all accounts, a headache of a production. Then, in between The Evil Dead II and Army of Darkness, Raimi had an urge to bring a dark-edged hero to the big screen. Since he was unable to secure the rights to The Shadow (a character from a collection of ‘30s serialized pulp media) or Batman, Raimi created a superhero of his own and set up his first studio film at Universal Studios.

After starting his career with three films that were too chaotic to worry about insignificant things like plot, Raimi suddenly found himself with people to answer to. Raimi would have to ease up a little bit on his stylized camerawork and put more of an emphasis on the characters and structure of events in the film. The story of Darkman follows a scientist, Peyton Westlake (Liam Neeson), who specializes in creating synthetic skin to help burn victims. After he is attacked by mobster Robert Durant (Larry Drake), he is left disfigured by severe burn injuries. In a failed attempt to cure himself, Peyton’s treatment instead allows him to develop super-human abilities that he plans to use to his advantage as he seeks revenge against Durant and his employer, corrupt industrial developer Louis Strack Jr. (Colin Friels).

Blinded by revenge, Peyton’s mind also begins to deteriorate as a result of his treatment, causing him to become increasingly psychotic. The heightened premise really needs something tactile to ground it in. Thankfully, Liam Neeson is more than up to the task. In a role that brings to mind Claude Rains in James Whale’s The Invisible Man, Neeson delivers a welcome dose of instant gravitas and black comedy to Raimi’s horror-infused superhero film. And Neeson isn’t the only one on the film paying tribute to the Universal monster movies. If the premise wasn’t a dead giveaway, Raimi also wanted his superhero film to act as a pastiche of those classic films. The idea makes sense. Horror and superhero films share a similar heightened sense of reality, so it tracks that Raimi would be eager to carry over his horror and monster movie sensibilities to the – at the time – burgeoning genre.

Although Raimi made a point to try and dial back his energetic direction, Darkman makes it abundantly clear that Raimi operating at a lower stylistic level is still ten times more kinetic than the average filmmaker. What this film adds that his previous films didn’t have is a lack of restraint to his set-pieces.The Evil Dead is confined to a single house, and while Crimewave included a thrilling sequence involving an apartment window, Darkman ups the ante by having action sequences on tall scaffolding, a helicopter chase, and even a villain whose primary goal is illegally buying up the city’s real estate to build what he calls the “City of the Future.” The set-pieces feel like open sandboxes for Raimi to play around in as he experiments with something that would become a cornerstone of his Spider-Man films.

If Raimi was really trying to cool the jets on his hyperactive style, he sure chose the wrong genres to pay homage to. Beyond being the ambitious blend of monster movie and something like Tim Burton’s Batman that came out a year earlier, Darkman also seems to take some inspiration from noir and even makes time for a romance between Peyton and his girlfriend, Julie (Frances McDormand), a lawyer who is also in the crosshairs of Durant and Strack. Raimi’s first attempt at creating a grounded superhero story is just like everything else he had done in his career up to this point: ambitious. The film demands that he keep dozens of plates spinning in the air while also commanding the camera to swirl around the action with unpredictable and relentless energy.

And Raimi pulls it off. As the film oscillates between horrific violence and exaggerated emotions, he paradoxically makes the film feel like a cohesive mess. With Neeson effortlessly able to ground any of the vengeance-driven action, the pulpy pleasures of the story never stop coming. Revenge and justice are thematic material that Raimi would return to in his Spider-Man films, and looking back at Darkman over 30 years later, it’s fascinating that the two interpretations of the theme came out of the same director. Where Spider-Man learns to let go of his hate as an act of personal growth, Darkman’s lust for vengeance is a curse that only pushes him further into isolation.

Fittingly, Raimi’s highly original take on a superhero film ends in a way unlike the vast majority of films in the genre. Again, the comparison to his Spider-Man films feels apt. At the end of the first film, Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) understands the great responsibility that comes along with his newfound great power. He is willing to sacrifice parts of his life that he previously thought he couldn’t live without in an attempt to reconcile what he must do with what he should.

Right before the credits roll for Darkman, Peyton too accepts his new role as a powerful protector. However, Peyton’s decision at the end of the film feels more like resignation than reconciliation. He begrudgingly accepts that his life can never go back to what it once was. Likewise, the landscape of superhero films would never be the same after the release of Darkman. The film is an early example of the malleability of superhero films to mingle with other genres (something that the modern-day MCU is doing to keep their films fresh), and Raimi’s gleefully reckless energy behind the camera makes for a deliriously entertaining film.

