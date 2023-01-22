Sam Raimi is one of the most highly acclaimed genre directors in film history, and while he is mostly known for his wild camerawork and goofy premises, his dramatic work holds up with some of the very best in his filmography. These days, he is typically seen as the funny and creative filmmaker who made The Evil Dead trilogy or, even more so, the guy responsible for the beloved Tobey Maguire Spider-Man films. He's also been busy producing low-budget horror films through his production company, Ghost House Pictures, and recently picked up a job in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He has a boatload of genre film work under his belt, so it's understandable why he has been labeled as that type of director. That being said, rarely ever does anyone cite Raimi's adult dramas -- A Simple Plan, For Love of the Game, and The Gift -- when talking about his most notable work. It's a shame, because when he does decide to go that route, for the most part, he absolutely crushes it.

For fans of Raimi that aren't acquainted with this corner of his career, it's never too late for you to dive in. You'll find a much more multifaceted director than people give him credit for. From filming The Evil Dead in 1979 to the release of The Quick and the Dead in 1995, Raimi's filmography was filled with nothing but horror films, comedies, action movies, and any freaky combination of the genres that you could imagine. Films like Crimewave, Army of Darkness, and Darkman might as well be ripped straight from the pages of some bizarre comic book. This was Raimi's most creative and extravagant era in his career. Budgets were low, so that meant creative intuition had to be dialed all the way to 100. These were promising years for Raimi, proving to audiences and studios that he was a filmmaker who wanted to entertain audiences in any and every way possible, not only in the screenplay, but with inventive camerawork, gonzo premises, and a cinematic energy that demands the attention of those that watch. Look no further than Raimi's masterpiece Evil Dead II for the pinnacle of this era and, arguably, his entire career (artistically, at least).

With 'A Simple Plan," Raimi Left His Comfort Zone

Soon after making Army of Darkness, Raimi began to question what he was capable of as a director. He stretched a bit in order to make a western, the aforementioned The Quick and the Dead, but even that film contains his hallmark quick zooms, action set pieces, badass characters at every turn ... you get the idea. It's still very much so in his wheelhouse. It seems as though he recognized this as well, as he would follow up Quick with the 1998 crime-thriller, A Simple Plan. This film would prove to be a massive change of pace for the genre filmmaker. It's a slow burn, nerve-racking tragedy about three men who find a crashed plane in the middle of the woods containing a dead pilot and $4.4 million in cash. The three agree to keep the money for themselves, so long as no one tells anyone else about their find -- something that proves to be impossible as the film goes on. It's very Coen Brothers-esque, something that makes sense, as Raimi has been great friends with the Coens for decades and has collaborated with them on a few occasions.

While many argue that either Evil Dead II or Spider-Man 2 are Raimi's pinnacle, there's a case to be made that A Simple Plan might legitimately be his best. It's more devastating than most dramas that you might find and thrills in a way that most horror movies can't match. Bill Paxton is phenomenal in it as the reliable small-town-all-American lead, but it's Billy Bob Thornton who steals the show. You feel sympathetic for his character Jacob, regardless of all of his terrible decisions. It's an amazing performance captured by a Raimi that had never let the camera stay locked down to just let audiences watch actors cook. This film doesn't ratchet up the tension in the same way that an Evil Dead movie might, it does so through a growing mountain of awful choices being made by its cast of characters. Raimi had never made a movie this mature in its subject matter before, and while he would continue to make two more adult dramas, this film would remain his crowning achievement in this corner of his career.

Sam Strikes Out With a Romantic Sports Movie

1999 saw the release of Raimi's second full-on drama, For Love of the Game. Where A Simple Plan proved to be a massive step forward, this was a gargantuan step back. Raimi is a director whose films are impossible to hate ... except for maybe this one. While Raimi's dramatic chops are underrated, it does seem as though he needs some sort of stakes to work with. This Kevin Costner vehicle is a sappy, syrupy romance story packaged as a baseball movie. It's way too long (clocking in at 2 hours and 18 minutes), led by the most unlikable lead character of all time, and anchored on a relationship that no one on Earth could be interested in. For Love of the Game's worst crime, though, is that barring a little Ted Raimi cameo about halfway through, Sam Raimi's touch is nowhere to be found. I'm not asking for the camera to be strapped to a high-flying baseball or Kevin Costner's arm to be replaced by a baseball bat, but we had seen Raimi work exceptionally well with dramas in A Simple Plan just one year before this film. Kevin Costner is notoriously hands-on with the films that he appears in, and it's forces one to wonder how much control he had on the film. It's also possible that he and Raimi were just never able to get in sync during this movie.

Getting Back on Track With 'The Gift'

With the turn of the century, Raimi released his third venture into more dramatic territory -- 2000's The Gift. This film isn't too far off from the tone and atmosphere of A Simple Plan. Both are thrillers set in small towns with a tragic core, with The Gift leaning a little further into supernatural territory. It starts out as a quasi-episodic story of Annie (Cate Blanchett), a woman with ESP, eventually focusing on her involvement in solving a murder case. It's a fantastic, small scale movie with a massive cast, featuring Keanu Reeves, JK Simmons, Katie Holmes, Hillary Swank, and more. Despite their similarities, it's not quite as thrilling a film as A Simple Plan, but hardly any are. This film, like A Simple Plan, builds in tension through a series of revelations as the runtime goes on. Raimi lets his actors shine and directs each of them masterfully, while dropping just enough hints of his genre roots to keep this thriller fresh. Not many have seen A Simple Plan, but those that have, recognize its greatness. If you're a fan of that movie, you're very likely to enjoy its swamp-set, gothic-thriller cousin, The Gift.

Raimi Carried His Gift For Drama Into 'Spider-Man'

It's 2022, and Raimi hasn't made another full-on adult drama in 22 years. That being said, it seems as though every last bit of his career built perfectly to his Spider-Man films. Here, not only are his roots in flashy, popcorn filmmaking clear and present, his dramatic chops are as well. You'd be lying to yourself if you said that some of the scenes between Peter (Maguire) and Uncle Ben (Cliff Robertson) didn't work on you a little bit ... especially Ben's death! And sure, the romance between Peter and Mary Jane can be a bit hokey, but by the end of Spider-Man 2, are you really telling me that you aren't invested in their relationship? Most effectively of all, one of the best scenes in the whole trilogy is the final interaction between Peter, Mary Jane, and Harry Osborne in Spider-Man 3. It's a massively underrated movie, with that scene being the crown jewel of its efforts. The Spider-Man movies are comic-book movies, yes, but Raimi's ability to give them such a strong emotional core is what has continued to make them present in our culture, even to this day.

Raimi is deservedly regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers in genre cinema. Anyone having a single film from either the Evil Dead trilogy or the original Spider-Man trilogy under their belt would deserve a spot in the canon, and the guy directed all six of those movies. He's an absolute legend, but what elevates him to even greater status is his ability to also craft exceptional dramas. If you're a fan of Raimi's, but movies like A Simple Plan and The Gift are still blind spots in his filmography for you, give these movies a shot. He'll prove himself to be a more diverse filmmaker than you can imagine! Hopefully, one of these days, the master will return to making some smaller films again and show audiences what he can do with a lean and mean dramatic thriller.