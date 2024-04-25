The Big Picture Sam Raimi expresses interest in working with Marvel Studios again.

Raimi discusses possible plans for Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire, focusing on personal growth.

Avengers: Secret Wars is to conclude Phase 6 of MCU timeline, set for a May 7, 2027 release date.

Sam Raimi has been in the Marvel rumor mill for quite some time, with the latest word on the street that he could be involved in Avengers: Secret Wars. But when asked about his current MCU project, the Spider-Man film director says he'd be happy to work with Marvel Studios once more. In an interview with The Wrap, Raimi was asked about his potential involvement with the upcoming Marvel title, only to say that he would love to return to the MCU, saying “I don’t have any plans. But I would love it!”

Raimi also took the opportunity to comment on the rumors surrounding a potential Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire. According to him, he would have to talk to the actor and film writers to figure out what's next for Peter Parker in terms of obstacles and hopes that the villain could play a role in the hero's personal growth.

“I haven’t because I’d have to know what the next thing that character has to learn. I’d have to talk with Tobey, and the writers, and really figure out what his personal growth for this episode would be. I think if we were to make a fourth ‘Spider-Man’ film, we’d probably have to figure out the journey that Tobey Maguire his character would be going on, and what obstacles he had to overcome to achieve that growth personally. And I hope that the villain would be chosen based on a representation of that obstacle.”

Raimi has worked on a handful of Marvel films throughout his career. The first was the Spider-Man trilogy that was released from 2002 to 2007, starring Maguire as Peter, Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson, and James Franco as Harry Osborn. He then made his MCU directing debut in the 2022 movie, Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness.

What's Next For The Avengers?

Avengers: Secret Wars was first announced by Kevin Feige during San Diego ComicCon 2022 during the Marvel presentation. The film is said to follow the events of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. This Avengers movie will be written by Michael Waldron, known for his work in Loki and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, and it was confirmed that the film will conclude Phase 6 of the MCU timeline.

While an official cast list has yet to be announced, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, and Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner could make a return. Other characters that could potentially be involved in this project include Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams (aka Ironheart), and Simi Liu as Shang-Chi. It was also rumored that The Fantastic Four, more specifically, Doctor Doom, could play a role in the events that would lead up to Secret Wars.

Originally, Avengers: Secret Wars was scheduled for a November 2025 release date. However, due to production delays, Marvel Studios has pushed the release dates for many of its announced projects. Now, Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled to be released on May 7, 2027.