Sam Raimi is one of the most distinguished genre filmmakers of the past several decades, especially when taking into consideration his humble origins. Although Rami started his career by making graphic independent films with his childhood best friend, Bruce Campbell, he would go on to make some of the most successful blockbusters of all time. Nonetheless, Raimi has fluctuated between film scales, opting to make smaller films in between the tentpoles.

Raimi is a filmmaker with an interest in many different types of films; although he is best known for his work with body horror and superhero films, he has also made a sports film, an underrated western, a low-key character drama, and a fantasy film aimed at children. It’s exciting that while Raimi has many classics to his name, he is also continuing to make new films. Here are the top ten best Sam Raimi films, ranked.

10 'For Love of the Game' (1999)

Starring Kevin Costner and J.K. Simmons

Image via Universal Pictures

For Love of the Game offered a resurgence of the baseball film, which was clearly of significant interest to its star, Kevin Costner, who had previously starred in Field of Dreams and Bull Durham. Although Raimi is typically known for his demented sense of humor, For Love of the Game is actually a rather straightforward drama about an aging baseball pitcher knowing about his chaotic family life as he prepares to play in the final game of his career.

For Love of the Game features some incredible baseball game footage, showing once again that Raimi is highly gifted as a visual storyteller. Although it is Costner’s performance that is undeniably the reason to see the film, For Love of the Game also features strong supporting performances from Jena Malone, J.K. Simmons, and John C. Reilly among other members of the stacked supporting cast.