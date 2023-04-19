Though he's most well-known for being one of the most influential directors of the modern age, Sam Raimi has spent a great amount of time in his career focusing on producing, and the results are something of a mixed bag to be perfectly honest. Don't get us wrong, we here at Collider love Sam Raimi and his contributions to the industry more than Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) love saying "groovy.' His contributions to the Evil Dead and Spider-Man franchises alone are nothing short of genre-defining, and it's been great to see the filmmaker get back in the directing chair again with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Raimi has just spent the bulk of his time in the world of film production, which has yielded some great films. It's hardly surprising that many of the projects Raimi has produced are horror-centric, and some of them are modern classics. However, not every attempt to scare and fright is a hit, and other pieces in Raimi's filmography aren't as much of a home run.

'The Grudge' Relies on Slow-Moving Intimidation Rather than Rampant Jump-Scares

If you thought Moana getting a remake after less than a decade was fast, The Grudge has it beat for the fastest remake ever made. Based on the 2002 film Ju-on: The Grudge, the Raimi-produced American remake was released in theaters two years after the original film. In recent years, the amount of time between the release of the original foreign film and its English-language remake is becoming shorter and shorter, but back in 2002, a mere two-year gap was unheard of. Still, Raimi and the rest of the production team decided to keep the story set in Japan and have the film be directed by the original filmmaker, Takashi Shimizu. The only major difference is the casting of Sarah Michelle Gellar in the lead role, which was clearly enough to win over an international audience.

The film made over $180 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of only $10 million — an incredible turnaround that would make even Blumhouse blush. Audiences were captivated by the hectic and terrifying story of Karen (Gellar), a nurse who moves to Japan for her career. Little does she know that a curse has been placed upon her home, and now a malignant supernatural force finds itself on her doorstep.

The 2015 Remake of 'Poltergeist' Should Have Never Been Made

Image via 20th Century Fox

If The Grudge is a remake done right, Poltergeist (2015) is the exact opposite. The 1982 original (produced and maybe even partially directed by Steven Spielberg) is an all-time ghost story classic that still holds up pretty well to this day. On the list of horror franchises that are begging to be rebooted, Poltergeist is pretty low on the list. That didn't stop 20th Century and Sam Raimi from trying to give the spooky story a facelift, but the only thing scary about this film is how often CGI appears in the film. Despite having some solid acting talent like Sam Rockwell, Rosemarie DeWitt, and Jared Harris, Poltergeist (2015) manages to pack in all the same story beats of the 1982 film but with none of the impressive practical effects and stressful pacing. Instead, we get a significantly less intimidating snooze fest that relies way too heavily on computer-generated effects instead of the puppetry and stop-motion of the original.

'Don't Breath' Is a Masterclass in Suspense

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

In a film with a setup like Don't Breath, typically the characters who are robbing a blind man's home would be the villains of such a story, but what if the burglars were the protagonists and the blind man was a terrifying antagonist? Don't Breath answers that question by throwing a trio of young adults into the home of an alleged wounded veteran, where they've heard there are riches in the house that can save their entire lives. Some of the group's members are understandably apprehensive about stealing from an innocent blind person, but when the Blind Man (Stephen Lang) discovers there are uninvited people in his home, the three thieves quickly realize that this is one seriously dangerous individual. The deeper the main character Rocky (Jane Levy) goes into the house, the more deranged and dangerous this blind defender becomes.

'Umma' is About as Generic as a Horror Movie Can Get

Image via IMDb

Motherhood plays a major theme in Evil Dead Rise, and thankfully, it handles the theme much better than Umma does. The nicest thing we can say about Umma is that Sandra Oh is always giving a hundred percent regardless of whatever movie she's in. She may even have a future in decent horror works, but Umma certainly isn't that, instead being a bland slog that fails to build suspension or momentum in its ghostly tale. If you want a truly disturbing horror movie that also tackles the topic of motherhood in a profound way, maybe watch Hereditary instead.

'Crawl' Flips the Monster Movie on Its Head (or Tail)

Most monster movies typically have some supernatural or scientific creature in the proverbial monster role, be it heralding from another dimension or coming to Earth from the stars. Crawl handles things a little differently, instead making some very real-life animals the villains of the tense story. Set during a severe hurricane in Florida, Haley (Kaya Scodelario) tries to find her father in an almost entirely flooded house. The ordeal is dangerous enough, but things turn even worse when Haley begins seeing scales and tails under the water. Now surrounded by a horde of hungry alligators, Haley has to use her smarts and agility to wade through these shallow depths.

'65' Is a Historic Waste of Potential

65's Adam Driver giving Ariana Greenblatt a piggyback through the swamp.

So imagine you hear this concept: Adam Driver plays a character from the far-off future, gets sent back in time, and has to fight dinosaurs in a bout for survival. That sounds spectacular, but unfortunately, 65 doesn't soar as high as its premise. The problem with 65 is that it doesn't do nearly enough with its rock-solid foundation. Yes, there are dinosaurs, laser guns, and Adam Driver, but strip those three elements away, and you're left with every other survival horror film ever made. There's shockingly little to differentiate 65 from other survival films, and that's a crime worthy enough to declare this a misfire of Jurassic proportions.

'Evil Dead Rise' is a Scary Good Return to Form

Image via Warner Bros.

Things have now come full circle for Sam Raimi with Evil Dead Rise, as the legendary figure returns to the franchise that began his filmmaking journey. There was certainly a lot for Evil Dead Rise to live up to, mainly because the previous films in the franchise, particularly the 1981 original, are so beloved and celebrated. Thankfully, Evil Dead Rise is already making a great first impression on horror fans. Packed with tons of blood and gore, terrific Deadite performances, and the added seal of approval from Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell, it seems that the Evil Dead franchise will remain one of the best in the horror genre. The series seems to be in good hands with director Lee Cronin, and while we hope Raimi stays with any potential sequels as producer, we wouldn't mind seeing him returning as director again either.