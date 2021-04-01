Sam Raimi is producing yet another horror movie, Every House is Haunted, to be directed by Corin Hardy (The Nun, Gangs of London). Deadline reveals this is another horror production set to release exclusively at Netflix, as the streaming platform keeps expanding its original content catalog. Raimi and Zainab Azizi will produce for Raimi Productions.

Per Deadline, Every House is Haunted follows an insurance investigator as he tries to disprove a couple’s death was caused by a haunted house. His investigation leads him to witness strange events with his own eyes, as his beliefs are challenged by a psychic. Every House is Haunted is written by Jason Pagan and Andrew Deutschman, who previously worked together on Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension. The script is based on a short story by Ian Rogers, "The House on Ashley Avenue."

Netflix horror catalog keeps growing, with a lot of big names attached to original projects. Besides all the quality content Mike Flanagan produces for the streaming giant (Gerald’s Game, The Haunting of..., Midnight Mass), we recently learned about a Cthulhu movie produced by Spike Lee. Now, with a new Raimi-produced project on the horizon, there’s a lot of horror fans can eagerly expect for the next couple of years.

Raimi has thrown his weight behind a lot of different horror movies recently, some of them set to premiere in 2021. One of these projects, The Unholy starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan, arrives in theaters this Friday. On August 11, we’ll get to watch Don’t Breathe 2, the follow-up to Fede Alvarez’s 2016 movie which was also produced by Raimi. Nevertheless, his most expected project is without a doubt Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which Raimi will direct, with the promise to bring real horror to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on March 24, 2022.

There’s still no release date for Every House is Haunted, but as soon as production starts and we learn more about cast and plot, you’ll be able to read it all here at Collider.

