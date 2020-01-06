Sam Raimi Is Working on a New ‘Evil Dead’ Movie with Mystery Filmmaker

The Evil Dead franchise is anything but dead according to its creator, director/writer/producer Sam Raimi. While promoting the latest reboot of The Grudge directed by Nicholas Pesce and starring Andrea Riseborough and John Cho, Raimi revealed some tantalizing new details about what he’s developing right now. Turns out, it’s all Evil Dead all the time in Raimi land and that is an exciting prospect indeed.

Raimi chose to reveal some choice updates about the state of the Evil Dead franchise during a Reddit AMA over the weekend pegged to the release of The Grudge. Early on in the chat, one user asked Raimi, “Will we get a final Sam Raimi Evil Dead movie?” Considering Raimi has been the main man behind the Evil Dead movies, whether he’s directing or producing, it stands to reason he would know if anything is cooking in the Evil Dead kitchen.

Raimi offered the following in response:

“Bruce, Rob and I are working with a young fillmaker who is writing a new Evil Dead story that he will direct. As for me…. I would love to direct a new Evil Dead movie… but I’d really like to do it with Bruce. And he says he’s retired the character. I hope not.”

So, let’s try and break this down since Raimi, unfortunately, didn’t go into too much detail on the AMA thread after dropping this bomb. Raimi is working with co-producer Rob Tapert and a mysterious third party — a young male filmmaker —on a new Evil Dead movie. But we have no clue what the shape of this movie will be. Will it be yet another reboot of the 1981original á la Fede Alvarez‘s 2013 version starring Jane Levy and Shiloh Fernandez? Will it continue the story begun in the 2013 reboot? Will there will be some entirely new way into the material set down in a new installment? Your guess is as good as mine. Speaking of guesses, who’s the young, male filmmaker Raimi and Tapert are working with? No names were dropped but it’s easy to envision a scenario where, say, Adam Wingard, the director who helped revive the Blair Witch franchise, is on board and help to usher in a new Evil Dead era. But that’s just me and my wishful thinking talking.

As for the Bruce Campbell of it all, well, longtime fans might have to hold their breath a little longer. While Raimi’s phrasing about the new Evil Dead movie seems confident, it seems like he’s more unsure about whether he’d be able to get Campbell back on board to revive his iconic Evil Dead character, Ash Williams. Campbell originated the role in the first Evil Dead movie and was last seen on the Evil Dead horror-comedy TV spinoff Ash vs. the Evil Dead. Getting Campbell back on board would be major for the next phase of the franchise, especially if it meant getting Raimi back on board, too.

