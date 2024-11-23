Wicked is defying gravity and taking the world by storm. Part 1 of The Wizard of Oz prequel effectively captures the hearts of critics and audiences as it hits theaters, with the film already seeing green with a solid early box office haul. Anticipation for Wicked: Part 2 is practically inevitable, given the musical adaptation's apparent popularity. Unfortunately, fans will have to be patient, as the second half of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda's (Ariana Grande) story is set to be released one year from now. However, if you're looking to scratch the itch for more prequel stories for The Wizard of Oz, Disney+ now has an entirely different kind of tale from a legendary filmmaker.

Directed by Sam Raimi, the mastermind behind the original Evil Dead and Spider-Man trilogies, 2013's Oz the Great and Powerful is now available to stream on Disney+, just in time for Wicked. Where Jon M. Chu's newly released musical explores the unexpected beginnings of the Wicked Witch of the West, Sam Raimi's origin story shines a spotlight on how an ambitious con artist tricked a magical world into thinking he's a mystical being (although the origins of a particular trio of witches are included as well). Oz the Great and Powerful divided critics and audiences upon release, earning a not-so "Great and Powerful" score of 56% on Rotten Tomatoes. Sam Raimi even took an extended hiatus from directing feature films after making the divisive prequel but made a welcome return to the medium with Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Raimi is also set to return to horror directing with the castaway thriller Send Help.

What is 'Oz the Great and Powerful' About?

Oz the Great and Powerful primarily follows the unexpected journey of Oscar Diggs (James Franco), who, before becoming a wizard, was a magician for a lowly carnival. That all changes when a massive tornado sweeps Oscar and his hot air balloon to the magical world of Oz. While he's first welcomed to this strange and fantastical kingdom with open arms by sisters Theodora (Mila Kunis) and Evanora (Rachel Weisz), things take an unexpected turn when Oscar is tasked with finding and stopping an alleged wicked witch named Glinda (Michelle Williams). When Glinda turns out not to be wicked, that's just the first of many revelations that will change Oz forever.

Oz the Great and Powerful is available to stream now on Disney+. For more updates on the Land of Oz and Wicked: Part 2, stay tuned to Collider.

