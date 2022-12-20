Iconic superhero and horror filmmaker Sam Raimi has announced a new project in the works from his eponymous production company. Raimi Production and Alex Lebovici's Hammerstone Studios are both teaming up with Capstone Studios to produce a new horror thriller titled Don't Move. The new project will extend the relationship between all labels involved following their recent collaboration on the yet-to-be-released action thriller Boy Kills World.

With production still in its early stages, we have been given a snippet of information about the film's premise which reveals that the film will follow "a seasoned killer who injects a grieving woman with a paralytic agent. She must run, fight and hide before her body completely shuts down." Tasked with developing the screenplay are genre staple writers T.J. Cimfel and David White, whose notable screenwriting works include the Rory Culkin-led Intruders, which was directed by Adam Schindler. Don't Move will see Schindler collaborate once again with the screenwriting duo as he will be directing the horror thriller alongside Brian Netto. Cimfel and White both wrote the screenplay for the upcoming Blumhouse horror, There's Something Wrong With The Children which adopts the creepy children trope.

Both Schindler and Netto are not new to the Raimi label, as both directed three episodes of 50 States of Fright, a horror anthology series executive produced by Raimi, who himself wore multiple hats as writer and director on several episodes. The series was custom-tailored for the now-defunct short-form streaming platform, Quibi. Boy Kills World, the genre-bending dystopian film that first brought the three powerhouse production companies together, is yet to be released, which makes their decision to collaborate on another project a bold one, if nothing, this points to their confidence in the work they've put out on the film which is currently in post-production. Each of the production houses involved has individually churned out notable projects. Lebovici is known for hits such as Barbarian starring Bill Skarsgar, and Bill & Ted Face the Music with Keanu Reeves. He is also behind Kung Fury the Movie, a feature adaptation of a hit short of the same title starring Michael Fassbender, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"It's amazingly exciting for us to reunite with the genre master Sam Raimi, and Zainab Azizi, who yet again have found two extremely talented young filmmakers in Adam and Brian to bring Don’t Move to life. We are honored to be part of such a fantastic project,” said Lebovici. Raimi also shared the same sentiments in a statement expressing excitement for what's in store:

“Alex and the team at Hammerstone as well as our friends at Capstone are the ideal production partners as we bring this compelling and twisted tale to light. I am delighted to collaborate again with our co-directors Adam and Brian on this incredibly frightening and tense story full of so many twists and turns - it will deliver a fantastic horror punch to the audience!”

Other executive producers on Don't Move are Christian Mercuri, David Haring, Marc Manus, Adam Schindler, Netto, and Petr Jákl. Casting for roles is currently underway, thus, casting news is to be expected in the coming weeks and months.

Don't Move adds to a list of upcoming projects from Raimi which includes the thriller, 65 produced in collaboration with Sony Pictures, as well as Evil Dead Rise, a new film from Raimi's acclaimed horror franchise.