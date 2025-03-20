The superhero movie genre changed forever as a result of the release of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films, which officially brought the world of Stan Lee’s Marvel Comics into the mainstream. While Blade had been a hit as an R-Rated action film and X-Men appealed to niche comic book readers, Spider-Man became one of the biggest films of 2002, proving that superhero stories were there to stay. Although development on an official Spider-Man film had taken many years, with various creative teams involved, Raimi had the foresight to make a brightly colored, optimistic version of the iconic webslinger that captured the sense of fun that was evident in Lee’s original material. It also came down to brilliant casting; Tobey Maguire captured the geeky charisma of Peter Parker, Kirsten Dunst embodied the “girl next door” archetype that Mary Jane Watson represented, and J.K. Simmons felt lifted directly from the panels of a comic book with his role as J. Jonah Jameson.

Raimi’s Spider-Man films have aged very well in comparison to modern superhero films, as even the most hardcore comic book fans have admitted to having some fatigue with the genre. Raimi’s films told individual stories that were not directly attempting to tease future projects or tie into a larger universe; they also maintained a consistent level of humor, which prevented them from ever taking themselves too seriously. It was also evident that these films were a labor of love on Raimi’s part, as no one would have mistaken them for being directed by anyone else; comparatively, many modern superhero films from both DC and Marvel Studios feel like they were made by committees, and not filmmakers. Considering that there are only a few other filmmakers who have completed an entire superhero trilogy, such as Christopher Nolan, Jon Watts, and James Gunn, what Raimi did continues to feel impressive. Here is every movie in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, ranked.

3 ‘Spider-Man 3’ (2007)

Villains: The New Goblin, Sandman, and Venom

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Spider-Man 3 is a very flawed film that still has enough redeeming elements to be entertaining. Unquestionably, the biggest issue that the film faced was the number of villains; trying to tie in three new antagonist in a film that also had duelling live triangles lead to a bloated mess of a plot, and did not give enough time for each storyline to be fleshed out in full detail. What’s unfortunate is that many of these villains seemed very interesting on their surface; Thomas Hayden Church gives a gripping performance that captures the anxiety of a worrisome father, and James Franco was able to show how Harry Osborn became obsessed with revenge after learning about the death of his father, Norman (Willem Dafoe), in the events of the previous film. While Topher Grace was perhaps not the right choice to play Eddie Brock, it did make sense for there to be a villain who had a personal vendetta against Spider-Man. However, it's hard to keep track of these characters when there is so much else going on; the final fight between all four, which theoretically should have been riveting, becomes very confusing because it is hard to keep every character’s motivations straight. It became entirely evident that Sony Pictures had put pressure on Raimi to include certain things, which may explain why he ultimately did not return to direct Spider-Man 4, resulting in the saga being rebooted as The Amazing Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield.

Spider-Man 3 is too tonally confused to come together, as the slapstick scenes of Peter being controlled by the symbiote do not congeal with the more dramatic, heart-to-heart moments he shares with Mary Jane. While Bryce Dallas Howard is a great actress who proved her merits in The Village, her performance as Gwen Stacy is simply another unnecessary element that could be removed from the story entirely. While there are a few fun fight scenes, including the excellent first chase involving Spider-Man and the Sandman, none of them rise to the same level of the film’s predecessors. It’s possible that Spider-Man 3 would have been received better if it wasn’t actually the end to the series, as Raimi had plans for a fourth installment. Although it was nice to see Maguire reprise his role for a crowd pleasing cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man 3 does leave this portion of the universe feeling unfinished.