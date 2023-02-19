Anna Torv and Sam Reid rose to worldwide cultural prominence in two of American television's biggest dramas of the late 2022-early 2023 season — The Last of Us and Interview with the Vampire, respectively — but neither actor rested on their laurels beforehand. The pair co-starred in The Newsreader, one of their native Australia's highest-rated dramas of 2021, and the acclaimed series returns for a second season in 2023. A sharp, stylish, and astute outing, The Newsreader understands the two-fold makeup of a great news drama (and seizes as much with both hands): intricate sociopolitical dynamics in a time of upheaval, and the kinetic tension of watching superb performers race around in an emergency.

Set in 1986, The Newsreader follows the staff of an Australian newsroom — News at Six — and the brutally competitive world behind its officious doors. Torv and Reid lead a small ensemble as Helen Norville, the network's first female anchor, and Dale Jennings, an up-and-coming reporter. Rounding out the cast are Geoff Walters (Robert Taylor), a 30-year veteran of News at Six and Helen's duplicitous co-host, News at Six's belligerent leader (Lindsay, William McInnes), sports reporter Rob (Stephen Peacocke), aspiring producer Noelene (Michelle Lim Davidson), lead producer Dennis (Chum Ehelepola), and camera operator Tim (Chai Hansen), with various family members sprinkled throughout for additional window dressing.

RELATED: From 'His Girl Friday' to 'She Said': Best Movies About Female Journalists

Anna Torv and Sam Reid's Characters Defy Expectations in 'The Newsreader'

Image via Roku

Although The Newsreader's premiere introduces Dale first, Reid and Torv share equal focus. Both characters are compelling in their different ways, and each stews in slow-burn torment as the stratified narrative unveils how their past traumas and current internal battles dog their every step, professional and personal. Helen and Dale's stark disparity of personality proves notably effective; Helen embodies traditionally masculine qualities in contrast to Dale's more feminine-coded responses. Naturally, and unfortunately, given the 1980s climate, both individuals endure critiques that are as fiercely divergent as their characters' natures (yet rooted in the same small-minded animosity). Dale is earnest, awkward, and prone to deeply emotional responses. His lifelong passion for journalism is the beating heart behind his career goals, but he's hindered by his lack of experience as well as the newsroom's disinterest in him. Dale's test broadcast as host is a disaster; a normal occurrence for any up-and-coming anchor, but it compounds managerial and coworker dismissal of his potential. His introverted nature clashes with their narrow-minded and brashly bombastic attitudes.

Dale's also a study in opposites. He displays great sensitivity by paying attention to his fellow outcasts while simultaneously causing profound — if unintentional — emotional harm when he prioritizes the news over individuals. He also struggles with his sexuality as a closeted bisexual man during the AIDS epidemic. He fears exposure, shares a reciprocated attraction to cameraman Tim, and lives with desperate self-loathing. Few care to understand him, let alone attempt to, and it leaves open wounds.

Overall, Dale fails to embody the same masculine ideal his coworkers perform with ease: confident, charismatic, witty, sports-obsessed, etc. For all his moments of unthinking cruelty, his kindness isn't valued as a strength, and the News at Six leaders toss what he can offer the network in the metaphorical garbage. While not directly targeted bigotry, Dale still faces belittling mockery for not fitting the modus operandi. Compared to Reid's ruthlessly hedonistic and unabashedly manipulative performance in Interview with the Vampire as Lestat de Lioncourt, a compulsive life-ruiner, both performances are even more impressive in retrospect and demonstrative of Reid's range.

Shared Isolation Makes Dale and Helen an Unlikely but Complimentary Pair

Image via ABC

Dale and Helen, virtual strangers to one another, cross paths through an accident that's unsettlingly intimate for both parties. Vicious misogynist Lindsay fires Helen after she stands up for herself; Dale, having witnessed the moment, is the only employee to check on Helen's wellbeing afterward. He finds her unconscious on her kitchen floor from an overdose of sleeping pills, likely saves her life, and opens his apartment to Helen that evening so she's removed from any of her home's potential suicidal triggers. He even insists that Helen answer the landline when he calls from their office. Helen responds to this stranger's unexpected caretaking, and they fall into a relationship of convergent dynamics. Sometimes Helen demonstrates mentor-like guidance toward Dale, coaching him with a mixture of compassion, experienced wisdom, and an eye for how his obvious individuality affects his onscreen performance. They also become lovers, caught up in the frenzy of connecting with a fellow isolated, outcast soul. They fill in each other's gaps and foster a complimentary empowerment, yet are also capable of slicing through the other's thin skin to the quick.

In contrast to Dale's feminine characteristics, Helen is driven, aggressive, and career-focused. She's endured enormous verbal abuse throughout her time with News at Six, particularly from the screaming Lindsay, who critiques her so-called ungrateful attitude, incessant demands, and her weight (to name a few). Geoff, her co-anchor, is cold as a glacier, failing to support her as a professional partner should, while the staff views her as the emotional, "crazy woman" stereotype. Although Helen fights back with claws and teeth and bears up under much, there's always a limit to endurance. Her mental health is fragile: she breaks down in sobbing anxiety attacks between broadcasts, numbs her pain with alcohol, and uses sleeping pills as a crutch to escape her spiraling feelings of worthlessness. Helen didn't intend to overdose on her medication the night Dale discovered her unconscious. She just wanted the chorus of cruel voices in her head to cease, just for a little. It's implied Helen has always been branded as "too much," and often labeled as unwanted. Therefore, the moments when Dale wounds her to her core are almost agonizing to watch. Torv's practically made her career portraying competent women who are inseparable from their emotions, but none strike so searingly relatable as Helen's anguished vulnerability. Her anxiety casts an omnipresent shadow, swallowing her rare moments of shining joy almost like a self-fulfilling prophecy.

'The Newsreader' Shows Character Growth Through Real Events

Image via Roku

Beyond characterization, The Newsreader's most intuitive and impressive element lies in its narrative structure. All six episodes fictionalize real events of the 1980s (domestic and international) such as the Challenger space shuttle tragedy, Halley's Comet, the Azaria Chamberlain case and a deadly car bombing in Melbourne, the HIV/AIDS crisis, and the Chernobyl disaster. As a historical drama, creator Michael Lucas and his writing team utilize these moments masterfully. Each inciting incident operates as a framing device highlighting larger social turmoil through the microcosm of the newsroom employees and advances character exploration. The enduring popularity of news dramas is centered largely on their ability to retrospectively examine the culture of the time with eviscerating truth. Not to mention, there's an undeniable thrill in watching a handful of individuals committed to knowledge, trust, and transparency. The Newsreader understands its appeal perfectly.

All six episodes of The Newsreader Season 1 are available for free on the Roku Channel and other streaming services. Season 2 will see Helen and Dale "contending with rising public profiles, intensifying office politics, and a ruthless new CEO," and premieres at an unspecified time later this year.