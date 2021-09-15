Veep star Sam Richardson has landed himself a leading role with Universal, produced by his The Tomorrow War co-star Chris Pratt. Richardson has been cast in Stranded Asset, an action-comedy for which he co-wrote the script with Jen D’Angelo, the scribe behind the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, who also served as an on-set writer for The Tomorrow War.

Details of the film’s plot are being kept under wraps, but the title is borrowed from a financial term for resources suffering unanticipated losses, so perhaps the movie will have something to do with money — but on a much larger scale reserved for high-octane action films. It is reported that Pratt will produce the film through his Invisible Productions banner as part of a first-look deal the studio has with Universal Pictures. Stranded Asset is Pratt’s second production with the new banner alongside Saigon Bodyguards, in which Pratt will star alongside Wu Jing and be directed by fellow Marvel alumni Joe and Anthony Russo.

Image via Amazon Studios

RELATED: 'The Tomorrow War 2' Is Already in Development, and Yes, Chris Pratt Will Return

Richardson has made quite the name for himself in the action-comedy genre lately, having recently starred in Werewolves Within, as well as HBO Max’s Superintelligence. On television, he's known for appearing in shows like Veep, for which he shares a Screen Actor’s Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, as well as Detroiters and I Think You Should Leave. He currently stars in Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. as Garfield “Gary” Garoldson, and as Chico in Fox’s HouseBroken. He is also set to star in the upcoming The Afterparty for Apple TV+, alongside Tiffany Haddish.

D’Angelo, whose current claim to fame is the upcoming sequel to Hocus Pocus, going into production this fall, also recently sold an untitled sister comedy to Netflix, set to star Awkwafina and Sandra Oh. She has also produced series like Workaholics and Hulu’s Solar Opposites, and is currently serving as co-executive producer on Young Rock, NBC’s look at the formative years of superstar Dwayne Johnson.

KEEP READING: How Chris Pratt Lost His Way as a Leading Man

Share Share Tweet Email

Krysten Ritter Joins Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons in HBO Max's Murderous Series 'Love and Death' The series also features Lily Rabe and Patrick Fugit.

Read Next