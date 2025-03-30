With a career spanning over 30 years, Sam Rockwell has established himself as an actor who can disappear into any role. The size of the part never matters, because Rockwell makes five minutes on screen so memorable that it feels like he's the lead star of the movie.

Possessing an effortless charm that adds layers to his dramatic roles and likability to his comedic turns, Rockwell is the actor who elevates any part that he chooses to play. Whether it was as an out-of-control convict in The Green Mile, or as the President of the United States in Vice, Rockwell steals every scene he’s in. The following films showcase Rockwell’s skills and serve as a reminder that he’s one of the most exciting actors working today.

10 'The Best of Enemies' (2019)

Directed by Robin Bissell

In The Best of Enemies, Rockwell plays C.P. Ellis, the president of the Ku Klux Klan in 1970s Durham, North Carolina. When the local black school burns down, community organizer Ann Atwater (Taraji P. Henson) and C.P. are forced to work together to establish a peaceful transition into desegregation. Although the two first find it impossible to coexist, they begin to connect, leading to C.P. questioning his values.

Rockwell is no stranger to playing characters with deplorable beliefs, but at least in The Best of Enemies his character is allowed a redemptive journey. Based on the book The Best of Enemies: Race and Redemption in the New South by Osha Gray Davidson, the film sheds light on a lesser-known true story about the lessons learned through desegregation. The Best of Enemies will hit familiar notes of other like-minded movies, but feels fresh based on the strength of the performances from Rockwell and Henson, who work off of one another’s energy in both moments of anger and understanding.