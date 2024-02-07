The Big Picture Sam Rockwell shines as an eccentric undercover agent in the new box office film Argylle, displaying his quirky and deranged charm with ease.

Despite his reputation as a character actor known for playing unhinged roles, Rockwell surprises audiences as a romantic lead in the 2000 film Charlie's Angels, showcasing his comedic charm and vulnerability.

Rockwell's ability to seamlessly transition from a rescued damsel in distress to a deranged mastermind in Charlie's Angels proves his versatility as an actor and makes him an intriguing and lovable leading man.

It took a lot to sweep '90s "it girl" Drew Barrymore off her feet. But, when it was Sam Rockwell's turn, it was a piece of cake. Rockwell can slide into any role with style. Starring in the new box office attraction, Argylle, Rockwell is known for his oddball characters, and for his supporting work that involves a quirky, sometimes deranged charm. Sporting a foot-long beard and mane of hair, Rockwell's eccentric undercover agent, Aiden, falls right into his wheelhouse in Argylle. Throwing out the rule book by taking best-selling espionage novelist, Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard), on a crazy mission, it turns out the characters in her book have become a reality. Rockwell plays the kooky, slightly dangerous spy like a violin, to no one's surprise. And thankfully, he's allowed to tap back into those action-romance chops that he first showed off over 20 years ago.

Rockwell is great when he's unhinged. He won an Oscar for playing an unpredictable, violent cop in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, and has played equally eccentric characters in films like The Way Way Back, Choke, and Seven Psychopaths. But, when the beloved character actor was still on the rise in the late '90s and early 2000s, he took a sharp left turn into romantic comedy territory (but the twist brings it back to his roots) and became everyone's crush in 2000's Charlie Angels.

Sam Rockwell Is a Romantic Lead in 'Charlie's Angels'

Love is in the air in Charlie's Angels. The 2000 action-comedy hit stars Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu as it revives the '70s television series by inflicting a lot more punches, humor...and romance. Both Diaz and Liu's characters, Natalie and Alex, find love with some of the biggest 2000s heartthrobs, Luke Wilson and Matt LeBlanc. But leave it to Barrymore's Dylan, the wild card of the Angels, to go with the less obvious choice. She falls for the guy the Angels are tasked with saving and protecting, Eric Knox, and he's played by none other than a young, totally smitten Sam Rockwell.

Barrymore and Rockwell's chemistry is off the charts as Dylan and Eric, and watching their romance unfold as the case gets more dangerous adds a much-needed rom-com charm to the movie. Rockwell had just come off playing the murderous and deranged "Wild Bill" Wharton in The Green Mile, and his choice to take on the role of a romantic lead in a blockbuster movie was extremely unexpected. Movie critic Roger Ebert once called Rockwell, "the go-to guy for weirdness," and compared him to the equally offbeat actor, Christopher Walken. He may always be weird, but he's our weirdo, and it makes perfect sense why, over 20 years later, it's a role audiences still thirst over.

Sam Rockwell and Drew Barrymore are the Perfect Oddball Couple

Step aside Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey. The on-the-rise actor Rockwell is instantly endearing as Eric Knox, a cute tech genius in need of Angels in the 2000 action hit. Wearing sneakers and khaki pants with a tendency to stumble over his words, his character is clearly inspired by the likes of Bill Gates, and bad guys are willing to kill to steal his newly invented software. Rockwell brings a vulnerability to all of his roles, and here it is on full display as he lets Barrymore's Dylan protect him from harm's way. First rescued by the Angels after being kidnapped, he fortunately falls into the carefree Dylan's care.

The instant sparks between Eric and Dylan then lead to awkward banter and oddball antics that are a refreshing change to the typical smooth talkers of the rom-com genre. Rockwell is a knockout as a romantic lead, and his one-of-a-kind comedic charm is the cherry on top of the Sunday as he woos both the audience and Dylan. When Dylan is conveniently called over by a nervous Eric one night to provide extra protection, it becomes the perfect date night scenario. After many will they or won't they moments, Rockwell and Barrymore's eventual kiss easily cements their status as one of the cutest, oddball couples of the 2000s... until they aren't.

Rockwell is a Quirky Romantic Lead in 'Charlie's Angels'

Rockwell is the antithesis of the classic macho rom-com leads here, which is what makes him so lovable, and gives us a leading man to root for in getting the girl. It’s a fleeting romance gem within Rockwell’s filmography (watch Mr. Right for more suave, romantic Rockwell), and he takes the role of a rescued damsel in distress who then falls for his knight in shining armor in stride. All of this makes it absolutely heartwrenching for both the audience and Dylan when it is revealed that Eric is, in fact, the bad guy!

And yet, years later, many fans still aren't afraid to admit that Rockwell's sexiness factor only multiples when he ditches the khaki pants for black leather and conspiracy plots. It's the biggest shock throughout the whole film and most definitely Charlie's Angels' best plot twist. Only Rockwell could do a complete 180 from sweet to sour, and he transforms from a cute nerd into a deranged mastermind. Playing a normal, likable role where he winds up with the girl is just too good to be true, and Rockwell finally gets to do what he does best by going rogue.

Rockwell Dances and Breaks Bad as an Unhinged Womanizer

Rockwell revels in being rotten. He even debuts his now-famous dance moves once his true colors are exposed. Arguably the most rewatchable scene throughout Charlie's Angels, Knox is dressed in all black, smoking a cigarette, and dances to "Simon Says," while torturing the now imprisoned Dylan. The scene is electric and upsetting all at once as his innocent skin is shed and replaced with the slimy, Bond-villain scales that spell danger. The scene alone on YouTube has nearly 3 million views and is still talked about over 20 years later, with good reason. As Rockwell oozes into the scene as the movie's newly minted villain and shows off his enticing moves, it's clear he's got something very different to offer as a romantic lead.

Here was an actor who for the majority of the film played a charismatic guy and gave Hugh Grant a run for his money, and then flawlessly made himself over as a cruel, unhinged womanizer in an instant. While millions flock to the theaters to see him in the action-flick Argylle, it's worth revisiting the role that showed just how versatile Sam Rockwell is as an actor; playing both the action-romance lead and a scene-stealing villain with absolute ease. At the end of the day, we can't blame Dylan for being blindsided by that crooked smile, or the tragically bad 2000s haircut that Eric sports. Charming and goofy, a bit strange and sweet, Sam Rockwell's Eric Knox is the ultimate "I can fix him" sexy bad guy.

