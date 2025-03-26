While legal thrillers were highly popular in the 1990s, the genre has gradually faded away in the last few decades as Hollywood continues to show less interest in making mid-budget films aimed at mature viewers. Given the sheer amount of legal dramas that have emerged as prestige television shows, it can be harder for original films set within the American justice system to not feel derivative. However, the powerful drama Conviction from director Tony Goldwyn set itself apart because it told an incredible true story about two siblings who had to fight against the system in order to achieve justice. While the story itself was so powerful that it seemed destined to become cinematic, Conviction is a powerful legal drama due to the amazing performances by Hilary Swank and Sam Rockwell.

What Is ‘Conviction’ About?