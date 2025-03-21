While he is now well known as the Academy Award-winning co-star of Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, and someone who could casually deliver an amazing monologue on The White Lotus, Sam Rockwell spent much of his career as an underrated “character actor” who would be saddled with a multitude of sidekick, comic relief, villain, and other supporting roles. Although Rockwell clearly has always had the talents to be a leading man, the few opportunities that were awarded to him to be at the center of a film came within very small films that only had a limited audience. Given that Rockwell is now well-regarded as being one of the greatest living actors, it can be interesting to look back into the niche films he made early on, which have the potential to be cult classics. Rockwell gave a very heartfelt performance in the surrealist fantasy comedy Lawn Dogs, as he played a character that it would be nearly impossible to see anyone else as.

What Is ‘Lawn Dogs’ About?