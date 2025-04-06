Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is a screenwriter's film, with Martin McDonagh crafting a narrative that relies little on action to keep the audience engaged and instead uses our investment in the characters' emotional journeys. While the film is chock-full of terrific performances, led by Frances McDormand in an Oscar-winning performance, it has got to be Sam Rockwell who is the standout. Everything you love about Rockwell, Three Billboards elevates to its highest effectiveness, earning him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

In this role, we see Rockwell's skill as a character actor, embodying an extreme range of personas and character traits. Rockwell's ability to be both repulsive and charming, shifting between the two at will, guides us through an impressive character arc as we go from detesting the cop to putting our faith in him. Jason is a rather extreme character, but Rockwell ensures that we see a genuine man behind the obnoxious — and at times, repulsive — persona.

Sam Rockwell Uses His Charisma and Sleaze to Great Effect in 'Three Billboards'