Between winning an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, playing a Marvel Cinematic Universe villain, and appearing in some of the most acclaimed films of the past two decades, Sam Rockwell is one of the most accomplished actors of his generation. Rockwell is regarded as a “character actor” because of his versatility. Between biopics, comedies, comic book films, dramas, and even animated films, Rockwell has appeared in films within almost every genre.

Although Rockwell’s greatest performances have earned him significant acclaim, his filmography is so extensive that some of his best work is underappreciated. While he has appeared in modern classics like Moon and Jojo Rabbit, Rockwell has also given memorable performances in many cult hits, independent dramas, and films that have been otherwise forgotten. Here are the ten most underrated Sam Rockwell movies, ranked.

10 'Lawn Dogs' (1997)

Directed by John Duigan

A curious independent dramedy from director John Duigan, Lawn Dogs centers on the relationship between the lawn care worker Trent Burns (Rockwell) and the wealthy child Devon Stockard (Mischa Burton), who lives in a gated community with her family. Although they exist on different sides of the class divide, Burns and Devon form a friendship, discovering that they have more in common with each other than they initially expected.

While not an “eat the rich” movie, Lawn Dogs is able to analyze the wealth disparity in a creative way by evoking sympathy for Rockwell’s character. Despite the playful friendship at the center of the story, Burns’ struggles to earn respect from his wealthy employers is treated with gravity. It’s an underrated role that proved that Rockwell could add a sense of tragedy to a film that otherwise operates as a comedy.

9 'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind' (2002)

Directed by George Clooney

In addition to being one of the best actors of his generation, George Clooney proved himself to be an excellent filmmaker with his 2002 directorial debut Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. The film gave Rockwell one of his best roles as Chuck Barris, a game show host that claimed that he was employed by the CIA.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind was a great showcase for Rockwell’s abilities because the film rests on his performance to craft the right tone. It’s never entirely clear what elements of Barris’ accounts are accurate, and how much is based on his imagination; the film also does a great job at corresponding humorous moments with very disturbing ones. Without Rockwell’s ability to balance these seemingly conflicting elements, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind would not be nearly as successful of a satire as it is.

8 'The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy' (2005)

Directed by Garth Jennings

Although Douglas Adams’ The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is one of the most acclaimed science fiction media franchises of all-time, it never spawned a recurring film series adaptation. Garth Jennings’ 2005 film The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy adapted the first novel in the series, and explored the friendship between the hapless human Arthur Dent (Martin Freeman) and his extraterrestrial companion Ford Prefect (Mos Def).

While The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy doesn’t quite capture the same comedic energy of the novel, Rockwell’s performance as Zaphod Beeblebrox, the wacky President of the Galaxy, is unquestionably one of the film’s highlights. It’s an underrated performance on Rockwell’s part because he managed to elevate mediocre material. It’s unfortunate that The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy never generated a franchise, as Rockwell clearly could have been given more to do with Zaphod in potential sequels.

7 'Cowboys & Aliens' (2011)

Directed by Jon Favreau

Although the title itself sounds like a parody, Jon Favreau’s 2011 comic book film Cowboys & Aliens is just as bad as it sounds. The strange western/science fiction hybrid centers on the amnesiac criminal Jake Lonergan (Daniel Craig) as he teams up with the intimidating cattle baron Colonel Woodrow Dolarhyde (Harrison Ford) to find a group of local civilians that have been abducted by aliens.

Cowboys & Aliens should have been a lot more fun than it actually is, but Rockwell was the only one who seemed to understand what the tone should have been. His performance as “Doc,” the town’s saloon owner and medical practitioner, feels like he belongs in both a western and science fiction film. Although the rest of the film’s cast struggle to belong to both genres, Rockwell’s performance has the consistency that Cowboys & Aliens really needed.

6 'Seven Psychopaths' (2012)

Directed by Martin McDonagh

Prior to their Academy Award collaboration on Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Rockwell and writer/director Martin McDonagh teamed up for the 2012 dark comedy Seven Psychopaths. The film centers on the alcoholic writer Marty (Colin Farrell), who attempts to work on the screenplay for a new film. Rockwell appears as Marty’s best friend Billy Bickle, an actor who has writing ambitions of his own. Billy forces Marty to get into increasingly dangerous situations as he attempts to get their life to sync up with his imagined story.

While Seven Psychopaths ranks as one of McDonagh’s weaker films, Rockwell’s comedic performance elevates the film. He captures the pretentious nature of actors without ever feeling obnoxious, and develops compelling banter with Farrell. Although Seven Psychopaths has received more praise for the performances by Farrell, Woody Harrelson, Christopher Walken, and Tom Waits, Rockwell’s work should not be underappreciated.

5 'The Way Way Back' (2015)

Directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash

The Way Way Back is an underrated coming-of-age dramedy from director Nat Faxon and Jim Rash that depicts the joys and challenges of childhood in equal measure. The film follows the lonely teenager Duncan (Liam James) as he spends his summer vacation in Massachusetts with his mother, Pam (Toni Collette) and her pretentious boyfriend Trent (Steve Carrell). Although Duncan often comes into conflict with Trent, he finds a surprising mentor in the town’s water park operator Owen (Rockwell).

The Way Way Back does a great job at showing how Duncan matures over time, and how Owen inspires him to take responsibility for himself. Rockwell is a great cinematic mentor because he shows how Owen’s idiosyncratic personality appeals to Duncan, and why his advice is so resonant. Owen is able to give Duncan some tough advice on how to deal with his difficult situation at home.

4 'Mr. Right' (2015)

Directed by Paco Cabezas

Mr. Right is a much different take on the hitman movie genre than one might expect. The film follows the ex-mercenary Francis Munch (Rockwell), who forms a romance with the woman Martha McKay (Anna Kendrick). Francis now believes that he has a greater calling in life, and decides to hunt down and kill the employers that once hired him. By finding people that would want to employ a hitman and eliminating them, Francis believes that he is enacting justice.

While Mr. Right is one of the more obscure titles in Rockwell’s filmography, it shows his talents as a lead performer. The film coasts on the chemistry between Rockwell and Kendrick, whose interactions feel taken out of a classic romantic comedy. Mr. Right would have struggled to balance its ambitions as a comedy, romance film, and action-thriller if it wasn’t for the dynamic performance from Rockwell.

3 'Digging for Fire' (2015)

Directed by Joe Swanberg

Director Joe Swanberg is one of the key figures within the “mumblecore” movement, a subgenre of independent cinema that focuses on improvisational dialogue and realistic scenarios. Swanberg’s 2015 mumblecore dramedy Digging for Fire centers on the gym teacher Tim (Jake Johnson in one of his best performances) and his wife Lee (Rosemarie Dewitt) as they hold a gathering of friends in their backyard. Tim begins to become obsessed with a mysterious gun and bone that he finds, and is determined to identify their origins.

While there’s not much that differentiates Digging For Fire from other mumblecore indies, Rockwell gives the most memorable performance in the film. He co-stars as Ray, one of Tim’s friends who becomes increasingly confused by his behavior. Rockwell’s performance is so compelling that it suggests Digging For Fire would have worked better if Ray was the main character.

2 'Richard Jewell' (2019)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Although director Clint Eastwood has been accused of making too many films based on true stories, the 2019 drama Richard Jewell represents one of his stronger efforts in recent years. The film follows the titular security guard (Paul Walter Hauser), who saves the lives of innocent civilians during the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia. Despite initially being praised as a hero, Jewell is falsely accused of planting the explosive devices, and defended by the lawyer Watson Bryant (Rockwell).

Rockwell turns Bryant into an empathetic character because he is the only one that treats Jewell with respect. Bryant doesn’t understand why so many people are quick to judge Jewell in the aftermath of the bombing, and considers him to be a hero. While a majority of the praise that Richard Jewell received was for Hauser’s performance, Rockwell’s understated role is equally deserving of praise.

1 'See How They Run' (2022)

Directed by Tom George

While there have been many films inspired by the work of the mystery author Agatha Christie, the 2022 mystery film See How They Run uses Christie's life as a source of inspiration. The film follows the cranky Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell) and the energetic police officer Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan in a great comedic performance) as they investigate a murder on the set of a film adaptation of Christie's novel The Mousetrap.

See How They Run does a great job at keeping the audience guessing as to who the real murderer is, and Rockwell’s comedic performance embodies the film’s satire. See How They Run features cliches that are common within mystery films, so having a tongue-in-cheek performance from Rockwell was essential in crafting the right tone. While it’s hard not to compare See How They Run to the Knives Out franchise because of their similar subjects, Rockwell gives a performance that is worthy of Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc.

