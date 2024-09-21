When it comes to all-time horror icons, the obvious characters that come to mind are Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street. However, over the last 15 years, one of the genre's most beloved mascots has been the literal spirit of Halloween. That would be Sam from Michael Dougherty’s Trick ‘r Treat. The adorable but deadly character from the cult 2007 anthology film has been seen on an endless amount of merchandise including t-shirts and mugs in the time since, thanks to locations like Spirit Halloween. Sam has even gotten his own line of Funko Pops and action figures from NECA. Now, as the days become shorter and All Hallows' Eve approaches, Trick ‘r Treat is getting a full bag of candy in the form of a new apparel collection from RSVLTS.

The first ever Trick ‘r Treat collection from RSVLTS has six killer designs. This includes "Candy and Costumes", "Halloween Rules", "Lollygagging", "Sinister and Sweet", "Always Check Your Candy" and "Smilin' Sam”. The latter of which is a chilling “dad” hat. Each item in this set ranges from $30 USD to $75. You can view the entire collection below if you dare. Trick ‘r Treat now joins another franchise, Killer Klowns From Outer Space, as their latest horror partnership.

What’s ‘Trick ‘r Treat’ About?

While Trick ‘r Treat is an anthology story in the vein of classics like Creepshow, the town of Warren Valley collects all of our characters together on Halloween night. Featuring horror staples like werewolves, serial killers, ghosts and urban legends, Dougherty masterfully weaved an entertaining love letter to the Halloween season. All the while, Sam watches over the story, making sure everyone follows the rules of the season. This is something he understandably takes very seriously. Rules like “Never blow out a Jack O'Lantern before midnight”, “Always respect the Dead” and “Never take down your decorations before November 1st“ are just some of the laws our characters must abide by if they want to survive.

The simple design of Sam, a kid in an orange onesie with a sack over his head, has also become synonymous with this time of year. That has only added to the character’s legend and horror fans have been anxiously waiting for a sequel. Thankfully, Dougherty revealed last Halloween that a Trick ‘r Treat 2 is in the works. The original film is also coming to 4K for the very first time this October thanks to Arrow Video.

Trick ‘r Treat is currently streaming on Max. The trailer can be viewed below. However, before your next horror movie marathon, you can make Sam happy by checking out RSVLTS' full Trick ‘r Treat collection on their website.

