Long-time Law & Order star Sam Waterston is making his return as Jack McCoy for NBC’s revival of the original series, the network reveals. The Law & Order franchise has been on the air for three decades, with Law & Order: Organized Crime going into its sophomore season and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit entering its 23rd season, but the flagship show has been off the air for eleven years, with a revival premiering on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, marking its twenty-first season.

Waterston starred as Jack McCoy for seventeen seasons during the show’s original run and cameoed as McCoy in a Season 19 episode of Law & Order: SVU. So far, the revival cast joining Waterston will be Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice), Hugh Dancy (Hannibal), Camryn Manheim (The Practice), Oldelya Halevi (Why Women Kill), and another veteran of the series, Anthony Anderson of Black-ish.

Image via HBO

Related: 'Law & Order' Season 21: Hugh Dancy Joins Cast, Anthony Anderson Returns

Law & Order creator and executive producer Dick Wolf had this to say about the casting:

“Very few casting announcements have ever given me this much pleasure. Since day one, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy as a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law. He is the ultimate conscience of the show and I look forward to him emulating the career of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until he was 90. With both Sam and Anthony (Anderson) returning, it shows that the 21st season is merely a continuation of where we left off.”

With the revival's premiere, Wolf will now have the three Chicago shows and three Law & Order series airing on NBC. The revival, which will continue the classic bifurcated format that was created for its original run, will once again examine “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.”

Law & Order is executive produced by Wolf, Rick Eid, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski. The series will be produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, and Season 21 will premiere on Thursday, February 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

NBC Officially Cancels LAW & ORDER, Renews SVU, Picks Up L&O: LOS ANGELES Rumors started swirling last night that Law & Order would not break Gunsmoke's record as the longest running primetime series, that instead NBC would cancel the police drama due to low ratings. That is in fact the case, as NBC officially announced today that they will not be renewing the long-running series for a 21st season. Creator Dick Wolf is reportedly interested in pursuing the show elsewhere, likely TNT, where the series airs in syndication. But the L&O franchise is not yet done with NBC, who made the easy decision of renewing Law & Order: SVU, the highest-rated drama on the network, and officially ordering new spinoff Law & Order: Los Angeles (or LOLA, if you prefer) for the 2010-2011 season. Check out the press release after the jump. [Artwork above by the brilliant Brandon Bird] Here's the official press release: NBC ANNOUNCES PICKUPS FOR NEW DRAMA ‘LOLA’ (‘LAW & ORDER: LOS ANGELES’) AND RETURNING ‘LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT’ AND ‘LAW & ORDER’ ENDS ITS HISTORIC RUN ON NBC MAY 24 UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – May 14, 2010 – NBC has picked up the new drama “LOLA” (“Law & Order: Los Angeles”) as well as renewed “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” for the 2010-11 season. In addition, NBC will end its historic and record-tying “Law & Order” when the mothership series concludes its 20th season on Monday, May 24 (10-11 p.m. ET). The announcements were made today by Angela Bromstad, President, Primetime Entertainment, NBC and Universal Media Studios.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email