Sam Worthington will be back on screens again as his upcoming movie, Transfusion is slated to premiere on March 3. The actor was last seen on an adventure of a lifetime in the waters of Pandora in Avatar: The Way of Water. Worthington is up for another adventure, but instead of fighting with bows and arrows and riding fantastic beasts, the actor will be fighting the old-fashioned way with guns. A previously released poster had shown the actor holding armed and dngerous as he gears up for the fight to come. Curious about Transfusion? A trailer has just been released to give fans of the actor a sneak peek into his next movie.

Transfusion is about a special forces operative Ryan Logan (Worthington) who is in an emotional spiral after the tragic loss of his wife, Justine (Phoebe Tonkin). Logan is lost, and his grief starts to affect his life with his son, but before he can get his life back on track, he is forced back into the criminal underground to protect the only family he has left. The trailer reveals the accident that led to the death of Logan’s wife and how his grieving son deals with the loss of his mother and an emotionally unavailable father. The trailer also shows how Logan is forced back into the underground criminal world and how he prepares to fight.

Matt Nable, writer and director of the movie describes it as a familiar experience due to the father and son relationship explored in the movie. Nable grew up as an army child, moving from barracks to barracks as a young boy until his father left the army when he was 15 years old. His experience being around the army in his adolescence formed the genesis of the story.

Image via Saban Films

The movie, which serves as Nable’s directorial debut, was written in 2020. It is produced by Michael and John Schwarz from Deeper Water Films. Asides from Worthington and Tonkin, other known cast members include Nable as Johnny and Gilbert Bradman as Billy. Transfusion comes as a reunion for Nable and Worthington as the two previously worked together on the battlefield in Hacksaw Ridge. Worthington is not only known for his role as Jake Sully in Avatar, he is also known for his role in several blockbuster movies such as Clash of the Titans and Terminator Salvation. Nable also starred in Riddick, Arrow, and recently Poker Face.

Transfusion premiers in theaters on March 3. Watch the trailer below: