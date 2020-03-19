Watch Samantha Bee Take Other Late-Night Talk Show Hosts Out Behind the Woodshed

It’s been a while since the boys club of late-night TV talk show hosts have had to reinvent themselves, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced just that. After the quarantine banned live audiences from their sets, Stephen Colbert delivered a monologue from his fancy home bathroom, Jimmy Fallon put on an at-home special from his family’s playroom, and Conan O’Brien is turning to technology to keep the shows coming. Only TBS’ Samantha Bee is roughing it during the crisis while delivering entertaining tips on how to survive in the potential post-apocalypse.

Full Frontal will now present “Beeing At Home with Samantha Bee!” – a daily digital series to keep us sane during the 2020 quarantine. With COVID-19 spreading across the United States, and Full Frontal taking a short hiatus, Bee has relocated to a rustic woodshed to teach everyone how to chop their own wood for warmth while practicing social distancing. She gives an answer to the question of how much wood would a late-night host chop if a late-night host could chop wood? It’s one. One piece of wood.

Check out her lumberjane skills below:

Not bad! We’d put Bee’s wood-chopping skills well above Veep‘s Jonah Ryan, a tad behind Parks and Rec‘s Ron Swanson, and a far cry from Steve Rogers, but who isn’t really?