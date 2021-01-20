Once again, Samantha Bee, host of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on TBS, has distilled the emotional state of the nation into a fun and funny segment. On Inauguration Day, Bee released a video celebrating President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' inauguration. It's been a hot minute since we've had a hefty dose of Full Frontal. Season 5 of the TBS show wrapped mid-November 2020 with Bee hosting a Thanksgiving-themed show. Since then, it's been all quiet on the Full Frontal, uh, front.

Well, that quiet streak ended on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after Biden and Harris were sworn in to their respective new roles in Washington, D.C., the Full Frontal team released a celebratory video. The video opened with Bee addressing viewers with an exuberant "We made it!" and offering a brief message filled with excitement about turning the page on a hellish chapter in American history. Then, for around one minute, we watch as a cardboard cutout of Bee (standing in for the actual Bee) "crowdsurfed" through the homes, backyards, and neighborhoods of Full Frontal cast members and some of our favorite celebs.

Joining Bee in the celebration video — titled "HISTORY MADE! Jan. 20, 2021 Is FINALLY HERE!" — were the following famous faces: Jane Fonda, Catherine O'Hara, Jane Lynch, Sarah Silverman, Tan France, Andy Cohen, Amber Ruffin, Andrew Rannells, Kyra Sedgwick, Trixie Mattel & Katya, David Koechner, Tim Gunn, Patton Oswalt, Tony Hale, Karamo Brown, Cynthia Erivo, Shep Smith, Harvey Fierstein, and Full Frontal correspondents Mike Brown, Allana Harkin, Mike Rubens, and Amy Hoggart. All of the celebrities featured in the video represent the "blue wave" which the Bee cutout was gleefully riding into a new administration. What a vibe, folks. What a vibe.

Indulge in Samantha Bee's celebratory Inauguration Day video below. Check out Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Seasons 1 through 3 on HBO Max. For more, find out what's coming to HBO and HBO Max throughout January.

Share Share Tweet Email

'Last Night in Soho': New Image Reveals Thomasin McKenzie Is in Trouble with a Capital "T" Uh-oh.