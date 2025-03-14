Samantha Hanratty is one of the best parts of Yellowjackets, with her unhinged portrayal of Misty Quigley. Christina Ricci is unreal as the adult version of Misty, and it’s remarkable that Hanratty was able to come in as a relative unknown and match Ricci so well. The way Misty’s wide-eyed face lights up with unbridled enthusiasm can be either funny, foreboding, or heartbreaking depending on the situation. This season Misty has already had a standout episode when she defended Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) in his trial.

Years before Yellowjackets, however, Hanratty gave a performance on another Showtime show that was completely different but just as captivating. In Season 8 of Shameless, she played Kassidi, a hilarious and occasionally terrifying love interest for Carl Gallagher (Ethan Cutkosky). Although Shameless doesn’t have the mystery element that Yellowjackets has, the quirky characters and extremely dark comedy often give it a similar tone. So, it’s no surprise that a standout guest star on the series would go on to be a powerhouse on Yellowjackets.

Samantha Hanratty Played Kassidi, Carl's Love Interest on 'Shameless'