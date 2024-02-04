Nominated for two Academy Awards, Samantha Norton is one of the finest actors of her generation and among the best British performers in her field. Although mostly known for her role in the post-apocalyptic series The Walking Dead, the incredibly skilled naturalistic actor, who got her breakout roles in literary adaptations Emma in 1996 and Jane Eyre in 1997, certainly deserves more appreciation from general film audiences.

After her breakthrough in Sweet and Lowdown, which earned Morton critical acclaim, the British star shone brightly in both primary and secondary performances, with her career taking off on interesting paths, from blockbusters to smaller independent cinema features. To celebrate her gifts, we look back at the best Samantha Morton movies, from compelling biographies to intriguing portrayals of tormented artists.

10 'Jane Eyre' (1997)

Director: Robert Young

Although a TV movie, Robert Young's adaptation of Charlotte Brontë's classic novel of the same name surely deserves a spot on this list. Starring Morton as the young heroine, Jane Eyre follows an orphan who is sent by her aunt Reed to a charity school to be educated. When she becomes a governess at Thornfield Hall, she falls for the enigmatic houseowner Mr Rochester (Ciarán Hinds). However, it all comes crashing down when she unearths a secret buried deep within the house.

Morton proved to be a great actor in period drama roles in this 1997 film, which will sweep viewers off their feet with its dark, romantic storyline. As far as great classical literature adaptations go, Jane Eyre is very faithful to its source material and features one of Morton's most charming roles. Even though the 2011 film endures a superior take on the book, Young's film is undoubtedly worth checking, especially for fans of the genre.

9 'Under the Skin' (1997)

Director: Carine Adler

This Carine Adler drama chronicles the life of a grieving young woman who spirals out of control. In order to cope with the death of her mother, who passed with a brain tumor, Iris turns to sexual oblivion, engaging in a series of one-night stands with unknown men. Meanwhile, her friends, family, and ex-boyfriend Gary can not be indifferent to Irene's behavior, making viewers wonder if the character will end up alone.

Tackling sisterhood, family dramas, and loss and grief as well, Under the Skin is a touching drama that features one of the best performances by the actor, as she perfectly embodies a three-dimensional character. The film, which won the award for Best British Film at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, was loosely based on forensic psychiatrist Estela Weldon's book, which highlights how women internalize their anger via paths that can feature extreme reactions like mutilation and promiscuity.

8 'Morvern Callar' (2002)

Director: Lynne Ramsay

Also dealing with grief and loss, this 2002 British psychological drama stars Morton as the titular character and follows a girl who works as a supermarket clerk as she hits the road with her best friend (Kathleen McDermott) from Scotland to Ibiza after her beloved boyfriend leaves her a suicide note. However, they soon learn that there is no escaping from grief.

The nihilistic R-rated Movern Callar portrays the quest for freedom and happiness, especially after undergoing terrible circumstances. It was based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Alan Warner. On top of the engaging premise, this memorable character study is elevated by Morton's incredible performance, which, even if subtle, still allows audiences to perceive her characters' internal struggles.

7 'Sweet and Lowdown' (1999)

Director: Woody Allen

Woody Allen is hardly the most recommendable filmmaker out there. However, some of his works are objectively great. Sweet and Lowdown, for one, features a charming plot revolving around an egomaniacal jazz guitarist named Emmet Ray (Sean Penn), who idolizes Django Reinhardt, and ultimately falls in love with a lovely woman with speech disabilities. However, given Emmet's many faults, the relationship is put to the test.

Blending the comedy, drama, and romance genres, the 1930s-set Sweet and Lowdown is a stylish movie that earned both stars, Penn and Morton, Oscar nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. What's more, this tale of redemption and destructive tendencies (especially an artist, as seen in the struggling artist film trope) has seemingly drawn inspiration from Federico Fellini's iconic La Strada.

6 'She Said' (2022)

Director: Maria Schrader

One of Morton's most recent movies is the Maria Schrader-directed She Said, based on the 2019 book of the same title by reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. The film tells the real-life story of how a group of NYT journalists brought down Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as Twohey and Kantor, She Said depicts how the two women have helped the rise of the #Metoo movement, breaking decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.

Morton steps on screen to deliver a powerhouse performance as Zelda Perkins, a woman who worked for the convicted mogul whose career he ruined after she attempted to speak out against him for sexually assaulting one of her colleagues, in this poignant film about female journalists. Exploring the challenges that often come with journalism, this 2019 picture should be essential viewing among other Samantha Morton movies.

5 'The Messenger' (2009)

Director: Oren Moverman

Oren Moverman's directorial debut was an engaging 2009 war drama that tells the story of a U.S. Army staff sergeant (Ben Foster) who returns home to finish the rest of his tour of duty in the Army's Casualty Notification service after being injured in Iraq. Will attempts to come to terms with his pain while adapting to his new position alongside veteran officer Tony Stone (Woody Harrelson). However, he ultimately finds himself in a complicated situation when he becomes involved with the widow of a fallen soldier, played by Morton.

The realistic, cleverly written The Messenger — often overshadowed by more popular films in the war drama genre — explores the everlasting effects of the characters' hard work on their personal lives, each other, and everything that surrounds them. It is a thoughtful story heightened by impeccable performances, so it is only natural that it received both Golden Globes and Academy Award nominations.

4 'In America' (2002)

Director: Jim Sheridan

In America chronicles the family life of Irish immigrants, couple Johnny (Paddy Constantine) and Sarah Sullivan, played by Morton, alongside their remaining two children, 10-year-old Christy Sullivan and 5-year-old Ariel Sullivan, as they adjust to life on the mean streets of Hell's Kitchen following the tragic death of their five-year-old son Frankie.

With a semi-autobiographical screenplay by Jim Sheridan and his daughters, this 2002 movie is yet another one of the star's works that deals with grief and loss, making for a touching and gritty, at times even relatable watch, especially considering how it meditates on the struggles of immigration. Thanks to her believable, heartfelt performance, Morton was rightfully nominated for her second Best Actress Academy Award, though she did not end up winning.

In America Release Date October 31, 2003 Cast Paddy Considine , Samantha Morton , Sarah Bolger , Emma Bolger , Neal Jones , Randall Carlton Runtime 105

3 'Minority Report' (2002)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Directed by Steven Spielberg — director of blockbusters like Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones — Minority Report introduces audiences to a specialized police program named "Precrime" that apprehends criminals based on foreknowledge provided by three psychics, stopping crimes before they even occur. The film follows Tom Cruise's Chief John, who works for Precrime but finds he is suddenly incriminated for a future murder.

Based on the book of the same name by the groundbreaking sci-fi author Philip K. Dick (one of Dick's best adaptations), this commercial success benefited from the partnership between A-list stars Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg. However, it also featured some other great performances — including Samantha Morton as Agatha, a former drug addict who remodeled her life and attempted to reclaim her daughter. All in all, the visually striking Minority Report is the perfect blend of action, mystery, and science fiction, providing fans of these genres with a good time.

2 'Control' (2007)

Director: Anton Corbijn

Depicting the real-life story of Joy Division lead singer Ian Curtis, wonderfully played by Sam Riley, Control illustrates his schoolboy days of 1973, his deteriorating marriage to his wife Deborah (perfectly brought to life by Morton), and his epilepsy condition, ultimately resulting in the singer's devastating fate on the eve of the band's first American tour in 1980.

Anton Corbjin's Control is an emotional, gut-wrenching biography about a self-destructive artist not fit for the faint of heart. It was one of the best British films of its year and went on to win five British Independent Film Awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Most Promising Newcomer, and Best Supporting Actor. Corbjin's film is a must-see for both Joy Division fans and even those who aren't.

1 'Synecdoche, New York' (2008)

Director: Charlie Kaufman

Written by Charlie Kaufman (who also directed it), the intriguing psychological drama Synecdoche, New York centers around a theater director, Caden Cotard (Philip Seymour Hoffman), who decides to direct a celebration of the mundane and instructs the cast to fully live out their constructed lives. Cotard struggles with work and his relationships as he creates a life-sized replica of New York City inside a warehouse for his new play.

Even though a divisive film that polarized critics and general audiences (some even found it pretentious), Kaufman's impressive postmodern Palme d'Or-nominated directorial debut is worth checking out. It provides a provocative, melancholic, and at times even comic commentary on the struggling, obsessive artist with fantastic performances at its center. Morton convincingly plays Hazel, a box office clerk with whom the protagonist has an affair.

Synecdoche, New York Release Date October 24, 2008 Cast Philip Seymour Hoffman , Catherine Keener , Sadie Goldstein , Tom Noonan , Peter Friedman , Charles Techman Runtime 124

