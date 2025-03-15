Summary Welcome to a new episode of Collider Ladies Night with Borderline star Samara Weaving.

During her Ladies Night conversation with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Weaving looks back on how her father influenced her love of film, and highlights some of the very best #1s on the call sheet she’s encountered.

She also discusses teaming up with her husband, Jimmy Warden, for his feature directorial debut, Borderline.

Samara Weaving’s firmly cemented herself as a genre icon. Thanks to The Babysitter, Ready or Not and then some, she’s become one of the most trusted and exciting artists in horror. When her name popped up on yet another genre movie roster, it instantly became a highly anticipated production, and Weaving made due on that hype. Her latest, Borderline, is an outrageous and twisted delight.

Marking the feature writing and directing debut of her husband, Jimmy Warden, Borderline stars Weaving as Sofia, an extremely popular 90s pop star with a dangerously obsessive fan, Paul Duerson, played to over-the-top perfection by Ray Nicholson. While Sofia often has her loyal bodyguard (Eric Dane) at her back, one night, Paul slips through the cracks, determined to carry out his grand delusion, marrying Sofia.

Borderline is wonderfully bonkers in many respects, but it’s also an effective edge-of-your-seat thrill because Weaving successfully crafts an anchor character who can play with the extreme while feeling just grounded enough to convey she’s fighting for something real. It’s a reminder that, yes, Weaving is an absolute ace in the horror genre, but she’s also got the endless range to deftly handle a horror genre mash-up - and any other type of film she wants to tackle, for that matter.

With Borderline now available to watch in theaters and on digital, Weaving joined me for a Collider Ladies Night interview to revisit her film professor father’s early influence, to look back on her very first trip to LA and what it was like finding her place in Hollywood, and to discuss how she pushed herself in new ways in Borderline.

The Family Member Who’s Had Samara Weaving’s Back Since Day One

“Even today, if I get a script, I'll send it to him and go, ‘What do you think about this?’”

While you might be aware that Weaving’s uncle is acclaimed actor Hugo Weaving, she had another family member with in-depth knowledge of the craft of filmmaking in her corner. It’s her father, a film professor.

“Dad had this incredible library of DVDs in our basement/movie den area, and so most nights, we'd watch old film noir movies or just weird, obscure foreign films, so me and my sister kind of grew up being immersed in film.”

Not only did Weaving's father help spark her love of film early on, but he was also supportive of her dream of working in the field - and still is.

“When I started working, he didn't have any doubts or try to talk me out of it. I was 13, and I just said, ‘Hey, how do you do that? Because I want to do that. If someone can pay me to do that, what are we doing? Let's get going!’ And he would drive me the two hours down to Sydney from where we were living in Canberra, take me to auditions, break down scenes with me, and really help me. And when I came to LA, he was the first one who came over with me and set me up with managers and agents. He was just so supportive. I mean, my whole family was. And even today, if I get a script, I'll send it to him and go, ‘What do you think about this?’ And he'll send me notes. He definitely had a pivotal role in how I got here.”

Weaving Revisits Her First Trip to LA

"If I had to do it now, it would be a different story."