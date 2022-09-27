It seems like Hollywood has a new scream queen. Deadline is reporting that Ready Or Not star Samara Weaving is once again attached to a horror project, this time an action-horror movie titled Azrael, which is also reportedly being looked at by producers as the start of a new horror franchise.

Weaving is no stranger to the horror genre, both in film and TV. She exploded onto the scene when she starred in the hit action horror film Ready Or Not. She also starred in Netflix’s horror comedy The Babysitter, and its sequel, and had a recurring role on the STARZ series Ash Vs The Evil Dead. Weaving’s next horror role will see her joining an iconic franchise, as she is set to star in the upcoming Scream 6 coming next year.

Weaving has also had a successful career outside the horror genre that includes films like Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Bill & Ted Face the Music, and The Valet. She has also starred in series like Netflix’s Hollywood and Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers. Weaving can next be seen in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon and the upcoming thriller Boarderline.

Currently, story details of Azrael are being kept under wraps, as is the nature of Weaving’s role in the film. She is also the first to be announced to be in the cast. What is known is that the action-horror film will be directed by Evan Katz from a script written by Simon Barrett. Katz previously directed episodes of popular horror series like The Haunting Of Bly Manor, Swamp Thing, Scream: The TV Series, and Channel Zero. His film work includes the crime-thriller Small Crimes and the comedy Cheap Thrills. Barrett is a veteran of the horror genre, writing multiple segments for the horror anthology film series V/H/S, the 2016 version of Blair Witch, and You’re Next. He has also written the currently untitled Godzilla Vs Kong sequel coming in 2024.

Azrael was reportedly acquired in a “competitive situation” by Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan from C2 Motion Picture Group, with the company set to produce and finance the project. Additionally, Dan Kagan and Barrett will also be serving as producers on the film with executive producers Cloth and Katrin Kissa.

Filming is reported to begin on Azrael this October in Estonia.