Ready or Not star Samara Weaving has signed on to play former Playboy bunny Holly Madison in Down the Rabbit Hole, a limited series adaptation of Madison's bestselling book, Collider has learned.

Sony Pictures Television has optioned Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny, and set Australian writer Marieke Hardy (Laid) to adapt the book.

Will Gluck (Easy A) and Richard Schwartz (Woke) will executive produce the limited series under their Olive Bridge Entertainment banner along with Judith Verno (Masters of Sex) of Peace Out Productions, as well as Madison.

Down the Rabbit Hole looks beyond the polished facade of the Playboy brand to depict the visceral, often deeply damaging stories of the women who followed a dream and found themselves manipulated, controlled and abused by the machine.

The book spent multiple weeks at the top of the New York Times bestseller list upon its release in 2015, and was described by Buzzfeed as “a celebrity memoir infused with The Bell Jar and Going Clear.”

Weaving is coming off of Ryan Murphy's Netflix series Hollywood as well as the acclaimed drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, for which she shared a SAG Award with the rest of the ensemble cast. In addition to the genre favorite Ready or Not, Weaving starred in The Babysitter and its sequel on Netflix, as well as Bill & Ted Face the Music, in which she plays Alex Winter's daughter.

The Australian actress, who turns 29 next week, will soon be seen in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, as well as Hulu's star-studded limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, which pairs her with Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy. She's represented by WME, Untitled Entertainment and Shanahan Management.

