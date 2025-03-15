There’s just something about two horror icons working together that fills our hearts with glee. While their upcoming pairing may not be a guts-and-bloods-filled slasher (hopefully in the future!), we’re still stoked to see what Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) and Kyle Gallner (Strange Darling) have in store for us when Adam Carter Rehmeier’s (Dinner in America) feature, Carolina Caroline, eventually arrives in theaters. In the romantic crime drama, which also features performances from Kyra Sedgwick (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jon Gries (The White Lotus), Gallner and Weaving star as a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde — bending all the rules and making the world their own while conning folks out of money along the way.

During a recent chat with Perri Nemiroff for an installment of Collider Ladies Night, Weaving opened up about her time on set with Gallner and revealed that they both have an incredibly similar work ethic and process which made everything run very smoothly. Sharing what it was like to co-lead the thriller with the Smile star, Weaving said:

“I recently worked with Kyle Gallner, and we have a very similar working style. We both sort of over prepare, and we want to almost learn the whole thing by heart before we even get there. He was just so generous and playful.”

On top of having a wonderful time flexing her creative chops with Gallner, Weaving added that the project’s filmmaker was just as easy-going and open to collaboration, telling Nemiroff:

“And Adam [Rehmeier], the director, was kind of amazing. He just let us do whatever we wanted, which was so trusting of him and really kind of almost alarming at first because you’re not really getting a lot of notes. He’s just going, ‘Yeah, great. Do that again.’”

Samara Weaving Feels a Pang of Jealousy For Those Who Prefer To Be Underprepared

Of course, not every actor out there does things exactly the same, something that Weaving admits to being a little bit jealous of. While she says that off the top of her head, she doesn’t think she’s worked with any actors from the other camp, she sings the praises of those who can just show up for the gig and get right to work, noting that a Saltburn and The Banshees of Inisherin star might fall into that category. She told Collider:

“There are actors that I’ve heard about, I haven’t worked with specifically, I don’t think, and I find it almost infuriating because I’m so jealous that they could do this, is that they just rock up and they kind of look over the notes and they’re like, ‘Yeah, we’re good to go,’ and they nail it. I think Barry Keoghan does that where he’s just like, ‘Yeah, I got it.’ And I’m going, ‘I’ve been preparing for months and months and prepping.’ There are just these unicorns that can just rock up and go, ‘Yeah, let’s go.’”

As of right now, Carolina Caroline has not set a wide theatrical release date, but stay tuned to Collider for updates. In the meantime, you can see Weaving's latest project, Borderline, in cinemas on March 14. Check out the latest episode of Collider Ladies Night below.