When it comes to iconic horror franchises, there’s arguably no fanbase as starved as A Nightmare on Elm Street. The series, starring everyone’s favorite slasher villain, Freddy Krueger, has been lying dormant in our subconscious for over a decade now. Fans are desperate for a new entry in the series and now one of the horror genre's most beloved modern scream queens, Samara Weaving, has expressed her interest in starring in A Nightmare on Elm Street film.

Talking to Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff at the South by Southwest film festival promoting her upcoming horror film Azrael, the Ready or Not star was asked about what horror franchise she would want to work on next. Weaving got straight to the point and said “Nightmare on Elm Street” before joking, ”I can do it. Unless Billie Eilish gets it now.” The latter of which was a bit of an inside joke, as the filmmakers of Azrael wanted to cast the singer-songwriter in the film.

The Final Girl of Our Nightmares

There have been many amazing actresses that have made a huge splash in the horror genre over the last decade. However, few have captured the hearts of their audience like Weaving. The diversely talented genre enthusiast has starred in a handful of horror films like Mayhem, The Babysitter films, and Ready or Not. With Babysitter and Ready or Not in particular, Weaving showed how effortlessly she could dance between gut-busting humor and high-tension scares. Ready or Not, from the now well-known Radio Silence team, officially elevated Weaving to the coveted “Final Girl” status. This would lead her to last year's critically acclaimed slasher sequel Scream VI, where she had the honor of being the film’s opening kill.

Another signature trait of Weaving’s range is her layered scream, which can gleefully pierce your soul like a razor-sharp knife. While she has had success in other genres and has been in “Oscar-worthy” films like Babylon, she was born to play a predominant role in the horror genre. Azrael, which debuted at SXSW and releases later this year, will be her next grueling test as she tries to escape being a sacrifice to a group of monsters. This cult-like action-horror film is unique in the fact that the story takes place in a world where no one speaks.

Freddy vs Samara is a Horror Dream

There will most definitely be another Nightmare on Elm Street film. It’s just a matter of time. The last entry in the franchise was the widely hated 2010 remake and, since then, Freddy has sadly been dead silent. There have been rumors of the next film’s existence on and off for years, but nothing was ever concrete. When the time does finally come for the next Nightmare, there’s no better actress to take on Freddy than Weaving and her rich resume of blood-soaked madness. A Weaving and Heather Langenkamp team-up would be even better. For now, all horror fans can do is dream.