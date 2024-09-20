Over the last year, Ready or Not fans have been hearing more and more about the possibility of a sequel. Although Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin - known together creatively as Radio Silence - may not step back into a directorial position, there’s one person from the original movie who is game to do it again. Seeing as how only one person survived the night at the Le Domas mansion, you can probably guess who. That’s right, Samara Weaving said that she would be ready to roll the dice and reprise her role as Grace in the hopeful follow-up.

During a recent conversation with ComicBook.com, Weaving, an absolute gem, said,

“I’m all in. I think we’re all in, I don’t know. I think we’re all in. I don’t know if we’ve had our blood handshake, but pretty much. We’ve done the spit handshake, but we haven’t cut each other’s hands and rubbed our blood together.”

While she had previously held roles in films like The Babysitter and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, it was through her explosive (literally) role in Ready or Not that Weaving truly landed on the map. Reuniting with the directorial duo, Weaving and Radio Silence would work together again a few years later on Scream VI.

What Do We Know About ‘Ready or Not 2’?

Close

For starters, the original film came out in 2019 and featured a cast that included Weaving, Adam Brody, Andie MacDowell, Henry Czerny, and more. The movie centered around Weaving’s Grace, who was marrying into the Le Domas family - a family who made their fortune from the gaming industry. On her wedding night, Grace is forced to participate in a deadly game of hide-and-seek as part of a devil worshiping ritual. The horror comedy was a solid hit with audiences and, since then, fans have been curious about when they can expect the sequel.

Earlier this year, Gillett teased that the movie was “getting figured out”, adding, “What we can say is that there is a script that is an absolute f--ing banger of a sequel.” We also know that Radio Silence purposefully tied the universes of Ready or Not and their latest comedy horror feature, Abigail, together, thanks to a little nod to the former masterfully placed in the latter. It isn’t, however, fully clear whether the pair will return to helm the second installment, with Gillett telling Collider’s Perri Nemiroff earlier this year, “However it gets mad and in whatever capacity, we’re helping to get it made. We are so excited that it’s happening.”

With Weaving’s teasing of a blood pact, it certainly sounds like both she and the filmmakers are game for another game. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Ready or Not is now streaming on Tubi.

Watch On Tubi