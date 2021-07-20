Plus, how she’s getting ready to film 'Chevalier de Saint-Georges' with Kelvin Harrison Jr. in Prague soon.

With director Robert Schwentke’s Snakes Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins opening this weekend in theaters, I recently spoke with Samara Weaving about playing Scarlett in the Snake Eyes movie.. During the fun interview, Weaving talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the film, why even though the costumes look awesome on screen they can be tough to work with, her thoughts on Snake Eyes and Scarlett having a relationship in a sequel, why she loves her stunt double (Jacqueline Lee Geurts), and more.

In addition, with Weaving currently filming Damien Chazelle's next movie, Babylon, she talked about why she wanted to be part of the project and how she’s getting ready to film Chevalier de Saint-Georges with Kelvin Harrison Jr. in Prague soon. While not much is known about Babylon, it’s supposedly set in the late 1920s as the film industry shifts from silent films to talkies and the incredible cast is made up of Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire, Phoebe Tonkin, and filmmaker Spike Jonze.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Snake Eyes tells the story of how Snake Eyes (Henry Golding) and Storm Shadow (Andrew Koji) met and how their brotherly relationship fell apart. The film also introduces Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta, Iko Uwais as Hard Master, and Peter Mensah as Blind Master.

Image via Paramount

Check out what Weaving had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Samara Weaving:

What would people be surprised to learn about the making of Snake Eyes?

How even though the costumes look awesome they are difficult to work with when doing stunts.

Her thoughts on Snake Eyes and Scarlett having a relationship in a sequel.

How Jacqueline Lee Geurts has been her stunt double since Ash vs Evil Dead.

What can she tease about Damien Chazelle's Babylon and why did she want to be part of the project?

How she’s getting ready to film Chevalier de Saint-Georges with Kelvin Harrison Jr. in Prague soon.

Image via Paramount

