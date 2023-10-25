Production companies often rely on the success of a new venture to determine the prospects for a follow-up. After careful evaluations, the brass at Amazon and MGM have decided to develop a sequel to the 2022 superhero movie, Samaritan that starred Sylvester Stallone as a former superhero turned vigilante. Stallone is expected to reprise his role from the first film as well as produce under his Balboa Productions. The action star had put pen to paper on the deal prior to the commencement of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on a 2014 graphic novel, Samaritan sees Stallone as Joe, a trash collector who would come to develop a close bond with a young boy named Sam who lives just across his block. Their relationship begins after Joe rescues the boy from a group of bullies leading Sam to believe that Joe is a superhero named Samaritan who is thought to have perished in a fire after a fight with his twin brother Nemesis. The fight occurred 25 years before the events of the film, however, some including Sam still believe that Samaritan is still alive and living unidentified in their city.

Samaritan received mixed reviews from critics with Collider's Marco Vitto Oddo noting in his review that the film, despite its potential, merely turned an "inventive concept into a generic superhero story." However, the movie was better received by audiences, holding a 71% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Samaritan premiered exclusively on Prime Video in August 2022 and was a massive success for the streamer as it topped the charts for three consecutive weeks.

What Will 'Samaritan 2' Plot Be About?

Image via Prime Video

Plot details for the sequel are currently being kept under wraps. However, given the ending of the original film left audiences with many burning questions, this leaves room for much fan speculation regarding the direction the sequel might go. Some speculate that Joe might actually be the villainous brother, Nemesis, and that Sam is the late brother's son. If this theory holds true, the sequel could see Joe guiding Sam to discover his true identity and nurture his superhero abilities. But it's all just speculation for now. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.