‘Samaritan,’ an Original Superhero Film with Sylvester Stallone, Sets Rest of Cast

Did you see Overlord, the gnarly Word War II zombie-horror-action hybrid from 2018? You absolutely should, as everyone in the Collider Slack agrees that it rules much, much harder than folks gave it credit for. Lucky for all of us, Overlord‘s director Julius Avery has a new film forthcoming: Samaritan, an original superhero thriller starring Sylvester Stallone as a retired hero. And lucky for Stallone, per Deadline, the rest of the cast has just been formed around him.

As the retired superhero, Stallone will be sought after by a younger boy searching for him, unsure if he’s still alive. And this young boy will be played by Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, a child boxing prodigy (his Instagram is wild) who recently turned heads in HBO’s Euphoria. Walton is a four-time USA Boxing South East regional champion boxer and five-time Georgia state champion. He has, in fact, met Stallone before, and their on-screen chemistry will likely make for quite the unique superhero partnership.

Joining these two in supporting roles includes Martin Starr, the comic actor known for Silicon Valley, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Honey Boy; Pilou Asbæk, who appeared in Overlord as well as Game of Thrones; Dascha Polanco, known for Orange Is the New Black, When They See Us, and the upcoming In the Heights; and Moises Arias, known for Hannah Montana, Five Feet Apart, and Monos.

Avery will direct a screenplay from Bragi F. Schut (Escape Room), Mark L. Smith (The Revenant), Zak Penn (Ready Player One), and Chuck MacLean (City on a Hill). Schut is also executive producing through Stallone’s Balboa Productions and Braden Aftergood. The film will be released by United Artists December 11, 2020.

For more on Stallone, here’s the info for Rambo: Last Blood on 4K blu-ray. And here’s our review of Overlord, which you gotta go watch already! It’s on Amazon!