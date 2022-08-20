Amazon Prime Video has revealed a grizzled Sylvester Stallone as a new kind of superhero in a new clip from the action-drama Samaritan, which is set to premiere on August 26. Directed by Australian filmmaker Julius Avery (Son of a Gun, Overlord), the highly-anticipated gritty, superhero film follows a young boy who learns his reclusive neighbor may just be the long-lost and legendary vigilante, known as the Samaritan.

The Samaritan clip entitled “How Did You Do That?” shows Stallone’s character “Mr. Smith,” who now works as a garbage man, accidentally exhibiting his superhuman strength in front of a little girl played by Aria Seymore (The Ms. Pat Show). The short scene demonstrates the deep chaos and violence plaguing Granite City as a man sneaks up on the grumpy retired superhero, attempting to stab him before Stallone sends him flying through a wall and tents lining the street before crashing into a car. When the girl asks him how he did it, he denies what she saw and tells her the hole was already there. When an explosion quickly follows, he disproves his statement as he flips the same car to protect both himself and the girl from the violence.

Samaritan also stars Javon “Wanna” Walton (Euphoria, The Umbrella Academy) as the old man’s thirteen-year-old neighbor Sam Cleary, who suspects Stallone’s character is hiding his true identity. While most believe reports that Granite City’s super-powered vigilante died in a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis, some like Sam believe he is still alive. As crime is on the rise, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding in order to save the city from ruin. The film also stars Pilou Asbaek (Overlord) as Cyrus, Dascha Polanco (Orange is the New Black) as Tiffany Cleary, Sophia Tatum (F9: The Fast Saga) as Sil, Moises Arias (The Kings of Summer) as Reza, Martin Starr (Freaks and Geeks) as Albert Casler, Jared Odrick (Jade) as Farshad and Michael Aaron Milligan (Outer Banks) as Arthur Holloway.

Written by Bragi F. Schut (Escape Room, Season of the Witch), Samaritan was initially announced in 2019 but faced major setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After several premiere date changes, the film will be available to stream on Prime Video on August 26.

Check out the new clip from Samaritan down below: