Our favorite action hero is back. Sylvester Stallone stars in the new action-thriller Samaritan from Amazon Prime coming this August. In a press release, the streamer released a new poster and first-look images of the upcoming film.

The plot for Samaritan is revealed through the eyes of thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary played by Javon "Wanna" Walton. Sam begins to suspect that his strange reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Stallone) isn't what he appears. Though long thought dead following the events of a warehouse battle 20 years ago, Mr. Smith is, in fact, an infamous vigilante known as Samaritan. As Granite City's crime rate continues to rise, Sam attempts to bring Samaritan back out of hiding to help their city.

The poster sees a lone image of a hooded, unassuming Stallone walking in a rainy alley. In a puddle on the ground, there is a reflection of Stallone wearing a superhero outfit, likely that of his alter ego Samaritan. The photos see Stallone in a variety of settings, including facing off a gang of thugs, being threatened by Pilou Asbæk's character Cyrus and walking with Walton's eager Sam Cleary. Walton has grown quite a following in his short but extensive career as an actor and boxer, with such projects as a recurring role in Euphoria and a voice in The Addams Family 2 under his belt. He can also be seen in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.

The last few years have seen a return to form for Stallone as he has reprised several roles for which he was made famous including Rocky in the Creed films and Rambo in 2019's Rambo: Lost Blood, for which he also served as writer and producer. In 2021, Stallone voiced the character of King Shark in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. Other cast members in Samaritan include Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black), and Moises Arias (Hannah Montana)

In a statement, Stallone had this to say about the film:

"I love action films that also have heart. I wanted to be involved with Samaritan because this story has many layers that I think people can relate to. It’s something of a morality tale that is also very exciting to watch. We are thrilled that this will be seen globally on Prime Video where my fans and all audiences can enjoy it together around the world."

Samaritan is directed by Julius Avery and produced by Stallone's production company Balboa Productions, which he founded in 2018. This marks the second major motion picture produced by the company following 2019's Rambo: Lost Blood. It will hit Amazon Prime on August 26 and is rated PG-13 for "strong violence and strong language." Check out the poster and the other new image down below.