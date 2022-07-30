What do Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, Dr. Strange, and almost all our favorite superheroes have in common? They’re young enough to still fight battles from city to city. But, in Samaritan, 76-year-old Sylvester Stallone proves that age is just a number for superheroes as he stars as the titular character in the superhero film Samaritan. Of course, starring in action films is no new venture for the Academy Award-nominated actor. We all watched Stallone put on his boxing gloves when he played Rocky Balboa in the Rocky film franchise and the Creed film franchise. We also saw him dodge bullets in the Rambo franchise and The Expendables franchise. Now, Stallone is starring as a retired superhero in the new film, Samaritan.

Samaritan is set 20 years after a widely respected hero with superhuman strength called Samaritan, has mysteriously vanished. Now, with crime reclaiming the city, the people are eager for someone who will help defend them against the threats. A young boy named Sam Cleary begins a search for Samaritan and in his quest, he begins to suspect that his quiet neighbor, Joe Smith, might be more than he claims to be and could be the long-missing superhero, Samaritan. Sam tries to get Samaritan back into the fighting scene.

In February 2019, MGM acquired the spec script for the film which was written by Bragi F. Schut. Schut wrote the screenplay prior to adapting the story into a series of graphic novels alongside Marc Olivent, and Renzo Podesta. Samaritan was directed by Julius Avery and produced by Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood. Samaritan stars Sylvester Stallone, Javon "Wanna" Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco, Martin Starr, Natacha Karam and Moises Arias. The film was first announced in September 2019 and was initially scheduled for a 2020 release date. Filming began in February 2020, but production was halted by March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming resumed on October 8, 2020. Samaritan’s release has been moved several times from November 20, 2020, to December 11, 2020, and June 4, 2021.

But now, the film is finally getting released, and before it hits your screens, here’s everything you need to know about Samaritan from streaming details to the release date.

Image via Prime Video

Related:'Samaritan,' an Original Superhero Film with Sylvester Stallone, Sets Rest of Cast

Is There A Trailer For Samaritan?

Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer for Samaritan on July 27, 2022. The trailer introduces us to the fictional Granite City where crime and violence have taken over, and it’s only a matter of time before the city implodes. Joe Smith (Stallone) seems to live an ordinary life, working as a garbage man and watching the news like any other person. But, when he uses his powers to stop a group of bullies who are beating up a young boy called Sam (Javon “Wanna” Walton), the young boy takes an interest in Joe and becomes convinced that Joe is the superhero, Samaritan, but he is told that Samaritan died 25 years ago. Sam, lives across from Joe and begins to monitor him, and ends up confronting him. But of course, Joe dismisses him, telling him all he does is pick up garbage for a living, but Sam is relentless. Joe’s cover is however completely ruined when a car runs over him, and he’s fine. Sam tries to get Joe to become a superhero again and help the city. Why did Joe stop being Samaritan? Will he become Samaritan again and help the city?

What is Samaritan About?

The official synopsis for Samaritan reads,

“Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty-five years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis. Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin.”

When Will Samaritan Be Released?

Image via Prime Video

Samaritan will be released on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Where Can You Watch Samaritan?

You can watch Samaritan when it is released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 26, 2022. If you don’t have Amazon Prime Video, it’s not too late to subscribe so you don’t miss out on this superhero action film. Subscribe for a month at $14.99 or a year at $139.

Related:'Samaritan': Sylvester Stallone Action Thriller Receives New Poster & Images

Who’s In The Cast Of Samaritan?

Image via Prime Video

Rocky and Rambo star, Sylvester Stallone stars as Samaritan/Joe Smith in Samaritan. Although Stallone is mostly known for his action franchises, he has also ventured into the superhero genre. Stallone starred as Judge Dredd in the 1995 science-fiction film, Judge Dredd. He also portrayed Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) and voiced Nanaue / King Shark in The Suicide Squad (2021).

Child boxing prodigy, Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, stars as Sam in Samaritan. Walton is a four-time USA Boxing South East regional champion boxer and five-time Georgia state champion. You might recognize Walton from his portrayal of Ashtray in the HBO series Euphoria (2019 - present) and Grant Bishop in the science-fiction series, Utopia (2020). He also played Stan in the recently released third season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy.

Pilou Asbæk, who is best known for playing Kasper Juul in Borgen (2010 - 2013) and Euron Greyjoy in Games of Thrones (2011 - 2019), will star as Cyrus. Asbæk has also appeared in films such as Ben-Hur (2016) and Uncharted (2021). Moses Arias, who is best known for his role of Rico in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana (2006 - 2011) stars as Reza Smith in the film.

Dascha Polanco stars as Isabelle. Polanco is best known for playing Dayanara "Daya" Diaz on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black (2013 - 2019). Polanco has also appeared in critically acclaimed movies such as Joy (2015) and The Irishman (2019) and shows such as When They See Us (2019) and Russian Doll (2019 - present).

Other stars in the film include Martin Starr (Freaks and Geeks, Silicon Valley), and Natacha Karam (The Old Guard, The Hurricane Heist).